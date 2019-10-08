Pine Tree’s D.J. Freeman and Beckville’s Ryan Harris were among six winners announced on Tuesday as Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Week.
Freeman is the Class 5A honoree, and Harris earned Class 2A honors. They are joined on the Week 6 list by Weatherford quarterback Ken Seals in 6A, San Elizario running back Raymond Acevedo in 4A, Orangefield defensive back Clayson Choate in 3A and Houston Christian quarterback Austin Smith for private schools.
Freeman accounted for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in the Pirates’ 56-25 win over Mount Pleasant. The junior signal caller completed 26 of 39 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns and carried eight times for 127 yards and three more scores.
“D.J. is a dynamic playmaker. Most games he is the smallest player ont he field playing 5A football, but he doesn’t let that slow him down,” Pirate head coach Kerry Lane said.
Harrisrushed for 130 yards and passed for 91 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a touchdown reception in the Bearcats’ win over Tenaha. He later iced the win for Beckville in the district opener with an interception in the end zone.
Seals completed 18 of 21 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Haltom.
Acevedo carried 15 times for 421 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Tornillo.
Choate scored on offense, defense and special teams in a win over Kirbyville. He had two kickoff returns for touchdowns, rushed for 83 yards and a TD and finished with 324 total yards. Defensively, he had seven tackles and a Pick 6.
Smith rushed for 202 yards and five touchdowns and also passed for 96 yards in a win over Dallas St. Marks.