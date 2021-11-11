Waskom (9-1) vs. Corrigan-Camden (6-4)
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville
NOTABLE
Waskom: QB Cole Watson (34-of-56, 684 yards, 9 TD, 3 INT; 76 carries, 788 yards, 20 TD) … RB Tesean Hamilton (76 carries, 784 yards, 11 TD) … WR DJ Feaster (8 catches, 136 yards, 2 TD; 49 carries, 957 yards, 15 TD) … WR Carson Gonzalez (12 catches, 312 yards, 3 TD) … LB Trey Stevenson (103 tackles, 20 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 10 QB pressures) … DL Carter Watson (57 tackles, 21 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 2 QB pressures) … DB Zay Thomas (40 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 5 PBU, 4 INT, 1 blocked kick)
Corrigan-Camden: QB Christian Guzman … ATH Javarian Williams … OL Zack Purvis … LB Kayden Burke … DL Welsey Smith … DL Morgan Rayborn
Did you know: The last time these two teams met was in the fourth round of the 2013 playoffs. Waskom won to advance to the fifth round but the following year, the Wildcats won their first of two straight state championships.
Last Week: Waskom 85, New Diana 14; Newton 67, Corrigan-Camden 7
Up next: Winner will take on the winner of Pewitt and Troup.
Elysian Fields (8-2) vs. Kountze (7-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium, Nacogdoches
NOTABLE
Elysian Fields: RB/LB William Goodnight (124 carries, 1,151 yards, 6 TD; 7 catches, 73 yards, 1 TD; 74 tackles, 12 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 4 forced fumbles) … RB Dravion Rather (88 carries, 582 yards, 6 TD) … WR Bradan Manning (37 catches, 638 yards, 7 TD) … QB Landon Swank (35-of-79, 701 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT) … QB Lawson Swank (34-of-59, 463 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT) … LB Jace Greenslate (99 tackles, 1 sack, 4 QB hurries, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery) … LB Corrdaro McPhail (87 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU)
Kountze: QB Hunter Read … WR Zach Plaine … OL James Whiteside … DB Aaron Bumstead … DB Hayden Holland … LB Caleb James
Did you know: This is Kountze’s first playoff appearance since 2014. The Lions had three straight one-win seasons from 2017-2019.
Last Week: Elysian Fields 37, Hughes Springs 12; Kountze 27, Warren 13
Up next: Winner will take on winner of Daingerfield and Harmony.