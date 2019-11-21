Bells vs.
Elysian Fields
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Meredith Memorial Stadium, Mineola
Records: Bells 8-3; Elysian Fields 7-4
Keep an eye on
Bells: QB Blake Rolen (13 of 29 passing, 316 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Wrangler Priest (184 carries, 1,420 yards, 17 TDs) … RB Bo Baker (145 carries, 923 yards, 9 TDs) … DB Kaden Pyle (95 tackles) … DT Hank Weaver (70 tackles)
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (115 of 170 passing, 2,028 yards, 17 TDs, 7 INT; 120 carries, 1,394 yards, 14 TDs) … RB Christavian Smith (145 carries, 1,439 yards, 25 TDs; 52 receptions, 917 yards, 5 TDs) … WR/LB Jackson Illingworth (25 receptions, 479 yards, 4 TDs; 153 tackles) … DE Ty Kirkland (138 tackles) … DL Carson Holland (66 tackles)
Did you know: Elysian Fields’ wild 74-50 bi-district win over Hemphill last week set high-water marks in both points by scored by the Jackets and points scored combined. The previous record was set in EF’s 67-54 bi-district win over Winona in 2012. The 121 points racked up that evening was eclipsed by the 124 posted last week.
Last week: Bells 36, Winona 32; Elysian Fields 74, Hemphill 50
Up next: Winner gets the winner of Harmony-Paul Pewitt
GEORGE WHITLEY