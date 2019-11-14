ETBU (5-4, 5-3) vs.
Louisiana College (3-6, 3-5)
Time: Today, noon
Stadium: Wildcat Field, Pineville, Louisiana
Coaches
ETBU: Brian Mayper
Louisiana College: Justin Charles
Last week: Hardin-Simmons 45, ETBU 0; Louisiana College 49, McMurry 36
Players to watch
ETBU: QB Brian Baca, Sr. (173-283, 15 TDs, 5 INTs) … RB Jeremiah Robertson, Sr. (131 carries, 746 yards, 11 TDs) … WR Jalen Blanton, Jr. (38 catches, 532 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Davion Carter, So. (33 catches, 492 yards, 2 TDs) … DB Grant LaPoint-Teate, Sr. (26 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 INTs, 6 PBUs) … LB Anton Clark, Sr. (59 tackles, 12 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 3 forced fumbles) … DB Zach Pike, Fr. (56 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 PBU, 1 fumble recovery).
Louisiana College: RB Markayline Milburn, So. (71 carries, 298 yards, 2 TDs) … QB Sal Palmero III, Fr. (122-223, 11 TDs, 8 INTs) … WR Micah Dunn, So. (44 catches, 736 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Jarred Simpson, Fr. (26 catches, 518 yards, 6 TDs) … LB Julius Johnson, Jr. (71 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 1 fumble recovery) … LB A.J. Whitaker, So. (43 tackles, 3 PBU) … DB Donald Gibson, Jr., Sr (37 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 3 PBU, I forced fumble).
Did you know: These two teams first met in 1947 where they finished in a scoreless tie. The “Battle for the Border Claw” was renewed in 2000 and when both schools brought back their football programs. Overall, ETBU leads the head-to-head battle 11-9-1 and has won the last four matchups against LC after seeing the Wildcats win the previous seven straight from 2008-2014.
Nathan Hague