Harleton
vs. Carlisle
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight; Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium, Longview
Records: Harleton 9-2; Carlisle 8-3
Keep an eye on
Harleton: QB Grayson Handlin (45 of 79, 688 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INT) … RB Hunter Wallace (249 carries, 1,792 yards, 28 TDs) … FB Cole Ring (90 carries, 678 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Kobe Ferguson (13 receptions, 181 yards, 1 TD) … DE Jaydn Salazar … DE Jojo Clark … LB Justin Davidson
Carlisle: QB Carlos DeLeon (93 of 151, 1,231 yards, 10 TDs, 11 INT; 153 carries, 1,307 yards, 18 TDs) … WR Victor Comacho (31 receptions, 421 yards, 1 TD) … RB Jamion Turner (105 carries, 945 yards, 13 TDs; 25 receptions, 370 yards, 5 TDs) … LB Louie Garza (77 tackles) … LB Alex Garza (89 tackles)
Did you know: This could wind up being one of the more entering second round matchups. Both teams like to ground-and-pound, but Carlisle will put the ball in the air. Hunter Wallace is pushing towards 2K for the season and gives the Wildcats a real workhorse, while the Indians Carlos DeLeon has accounted for over 2,500 yards total offense and had a hand in 28 TDs.
Last week: Harleton 46, Deweyville 7; Carlisle 37, Leon 36
Up next: Winner gets the winner of San Augustine-Normangee
GEORGE WHITLEY