Waskom (11-1) vs. Franklin (11-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Keep an eye on
Waskom: FB Tesean Hamilton (141 carries, 1098 yards, 19 TD) … QB Markus Gonzalez (408 carries, 5 TD; 76 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 2 QB Pressure, 1 PBU) … WR D.J. Feaster (83 carries, 1,159 yards, 12 TD; 4 catches, 160, 3 TD) … RB Detrich Byrd (60 carries, 317 yards, 4 TD; 58 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble) … WR Paxton Keeling (8 catches, 203 yards, 4 TD) … RB Kye Willet (41 carries, 426 yards, 5 TD) … DB Zay Thomas (22 carries, 285 yards, 4 TD; 86 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 fumble recoveries; 86 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 QB sack, 4 fumble recoveries, 16 PBU, 6 INT) … DB Jayvis Jones (89 tackles, 5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 5 PBU) … DL Mikael Cooper (86 tackles, 22 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 7 forced fumbles, 18 QB pressure) … LB Daniel Munoz (44 tackles, 3 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 QB pressure, 2 PBU) … DB Diego Smith (46 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles, 1 PBU, 2 INT) … LB Layton Luster (54 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery2 QB pressure, 3 PBU, 1 INT)
Franklin: QB Marcus Wade (39 of 70, 824 yards, 15 TD, 3 INT) … RB Bryson Washington (87 carries, 1,219 yards, 23 TD; 103 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 INT, 9 PBU) … FB Seth Spiller (131 carries, 1,428 yards, 24 TD; 102 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks) … WR Hayden Helton (16 catches, 413 yards, 8 TD) … WR Malcolm Murphy (19 catches, 397 yards, 7 TD; 97 carries, 879 yards, 10 TD) … LB Seth Shamblin (103 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 2 INT, 4 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 PBU) … LB Haze Tomascik (147 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, 13 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 PBU) … LB Brayden Youree (87 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT, 5 TFL, 2 sacks) … DL Ashton Ferguson (64 tackles, 19 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 PBU)
Quick hits: This semifinals matchup is a rematch of the 2015 state championship game where the Wildcats won 33-21 to cap the season off at 16-0 and to win the school’s second of back-to-back state championships.
Up next: The winner will take on the winner of Canadian and Gunter in the 3A Division II state championship.
NATHAN HAGUE