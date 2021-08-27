Ethan Morgan, Dallas Dixon and Dealyn Evans, Pine Tree: Morgan carried 18 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates’ win over Liberty-Eylau. Dixon had five tackles and a forced fumble, and Evans finished with six tackles and two tackles for loss.
Brennan Ferguson, Spring Hill: Ferguson had four catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Sabine. He also had two tackles, three pass breakups and an interception on the defensive side.
Davin Rider, Kilgore: Rider carried 15 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Nacogdoches.
Jace Burns, Brannigan Willige, Caden Richardson, Daylon Branham and Kile Stripland, Sabine: Burns carried 14 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns and also passed for 79 yards and a TD in the Cardinals’ win over Spring Hill. Willige rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 44-yard TD pass. Richardson recorded 18 tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups. Branham had 10 tackles and five tackles for loss, and Stripland finished with 13 tackles.
Dallas Alexander and Ya’corus Porter, Henderson: Alexander scored on runs of 5, 2 and 42 yards, and Porter had scoring jaunts of 30 and 7 yards in the Lions’ win over Hallsville. Porter’s 7-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner.
Dee Lewis and Aeryn Hampton, Daingerfield: Lewis completed 15 of 19 passes for 367 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 37 yards and a TD and returned an interception 47 yards for a score in the Tigers win over Atlanta. Hampton caught four passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Connor Cuff, Montrel Hatten and Noah Paddie, Carthage: Cuff passed for 267 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Crosby. Hatten caught 10 passes for 206 yards, and Paddie returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in what proved to be the game-winner for the defending state champs.
Jace Mosely, Kam Gaut, Elijah Nicholson and Carter Rogas, Hallsville: Mosely tossed touchdown passes of 21 and 85 yards to Gaut in the first quarter and also scored on a 5-yard run in the Bobcats’ loss to Henderson. Nicholson scored on runs of 57, 37 and 84 yards, and Rogas had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score.
Cayson Siegley, Sam Dusek, Rylie Redden and Rylan Friddell, White Oak: Siegley passed for 130 yards and three touchdowns in the Roughnecks’ win over Harleton. Dusek had 10 tackles and two tackles for loss, Redden seven tackles and a sack and Friddell five tackles and a pass breakup. Friddell’s pass breakup came in the end zone as time expired to seal the win for the Roughnecks.
Brandon Tennison, Rohan Fluellen, Ashton Haynes, LaDaylon Jackson and Omero Orona, Gilmer: Orona recorded 13 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the Buckeyes’ win over Gladewater. Tennison completed 14 of 19 passes for 220 yards. Fluellen had seven catches for 133 yards. Haynes rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, and Jackson finished with 104 yards and one touchdown rushing.
Andon Mata, Geremiah Smith and Bryant Mason, West Rusk: Mata completed 11 of 19 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards in the Raiders’ win over East Chambers. Smith caught three passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, and Mason finished with 12 tackles.
Layton Luster, Trey Stevenson, Cam Washington, Carter Watson and D.J. Feaster, Waskom: Luster had nine tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble in the Wildcats’ win over Garrison. Stevenson finished with 12 tackles and three sacks, and Washington returned an interception 72 yards for a touchdown. Watson rushed for three touchdowns, and Feaster picked up 145 yards and scored twice on just five carries.
Kendric Malone, Tatum: Malone threw five touchdown passes and rushed for one score in the Eagles’ 68-26 win over Center.
Allen Nigreville, Trevor Harris and Brett Byrd, Ore City: Nigreville had six tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a blocked kick in a loss to Redwater. Harris recorded seven tackles and a forced fumble, and Byrd had 144 all-purpose yards.
Evan Webber, Weston Seahorn and Landon Wilkerson, Harmony: Webber carried 19 times for 169 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles’ win over Elysian Fields. Seahorn recorded 10 tackles and a tackle for loss and Wilkerson had four tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Chris Bowman, Ryan Yeater and Jakobie Goynes, Jefferson: Yeater had 11 tackles and a tackle for loss and Goynes finished with 13 tackles and two stops behind the line in a win over Pittsburg.
Ryan Harris, J’Koby Williams, Bo Hammons, Tyler Bryan, Adam Gregory and Ethan Sides, Beckville: Harris passed for 38 yards, rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns and finished with 18 tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception in a win over Joaquin. Williams carried 19 times for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Hammons rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown and had 15 tackles. Bryan finished with 12 tackles. Gregory had 11 tackles and two forced fumbles, and Sides finished with six tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Tabor Childs, Harleton: Childs carried 15 times for 100 yards in a loss to White Oak.
Brody Eaves, Joel Fraser, Alan Rocha and Alexis Hernandez, Carlisle: Eaves rushed for 133 yards and three touchdown in a loss to Westwood. Fraser had 11 tackles. Rocha finished with eight tackles, two stops for loss and a fumble recovery, and Hernandez had seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Sam Peterson and Jacob Seekford, Lindale: Peterson completed 22 of 27 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns, and Seekford had seven catches for 122 yards and two scores in a loss to Kaufman.
Ty Arroyo, Athens: Arroyo threw four touchdown passes and added a pair of 2-point conversion passes in the first half of a 41-7 win over Brownsboro.
Jase Melton, Brett Kindle and Michael Henson, Grand Saline: Melton passed for 183 yards and rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Cooper. Kindle had seven catches for 72 yards, and Henson recorded nine tackles and a forced fumble.
Trey Stone and Cason Owens, CHCS: Stone threw four touchdown passes and rushed for 4 touchdowns to go along with 12 tackles and an interception on the defensive side in a loss to East Texas Homeschool. Owens had 134 total yards, three touchdowns and 10 tackles on defense.
Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell, Tyler Legacy: Miller carried 14 times for 142 yards and a touchdown and had three catches for 28 yards in a win over Lufkin. Donnell rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 129 yards and another score.
Jackson Rainey and Beau Barton, Van: Rainey passed for 275 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 191 yards and another score in a 45-16 win over Palestine. Barton recorded 16 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.
Nathaniel Hampton, Winona: Hampton passed for 112 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for one TD in the Wildcats’ 28-21 win over Lone Oak.