■ Savion Williams, Marshall: Williams carried 23 times for 191 yards and scored four times in the Mavericks’ win over Pine Tree.
■ Carter Rojas and Buck Buchanan, Hallsville: Rojas rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Whitehouse.
■ Jackson Illingworth, Chris Smith and Ryan Wilkerson, Elysian Fields: Illingworth was all over the field for the Yellowjackets in a 34-22 win. He caught six passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 23 tackles, a sack, two QB pressures and two fumble recoveries on defense. Smith rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, and Wilkerson passed for 200 yards and three scores and rushed for 59 yards.
■ Dee Black, Carlos Jackson and Tyler Cherry, Jefferson: Black rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown and Jackson returned an interception 19 yards for a score in a 41-7 win over Redwater. Cherry finished with eight tackles and three tackles for loss.
■ Hunter Wallace, Harleton: Wallace carried 27 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 22-13 win over Joaquin.
■ D.J. Feaster and Josh Reeves, Waskom: Feaster and Reeves combined for five rushing touchdowns in a 66-21 win over Ore City. Feaster scored on a pair of runs, and Reeves found the end zone three times.
■ Kaden Meredith and Malik Cannon, Longview: Meredith carried 19 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns in the Lobos’ 49-14 win over Mesquite. Cannon recorded eight tackles, a sack, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup.
■ D.J. Freeman, Ashton Strange, Tyler Sheffield and Ryan Levingston, Pine Tree: Freeman rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown and completed 14 of 32 passes for 220 yards and two more scores in a 38-33 loss to Marshall. Strange rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown. Sheffield added 101 yards on the ground and Levingston finished with 13 tackles and a sack.
■ Gage White, Jay Rockwell, Tyrese Jones, Vencent Rockwell, Jonny Clopton and Casey Mudoh, Spring Hill: White completed 13 of 29 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 45 yards in a 28-1 win over Pittsburg. Jay Rockwell had seven catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Jones finished with three catches for 124 yards. Vencent Rockwell had 15 tackles, five tackles for loss, a pass breakup and four QB pressures. Clopton recorded 10 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception and Mudoh had four tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup and a blocked punt.
■ Kemarian McCain, Christian Bates and Undra Bates, Pittsburg: McCain passed for 213 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Spring Hill. Christian Bates recorded 17 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack, and Undra Bates finished with nine tackles and three sacks.
■ Kai Horton and Kel Williams, Carthage: Horton completed 16 of 21 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns, and Williams had five catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 49-11 win over Kilgore.
■ Mason Hurt and Dylan Fluellen, Gilmer: Hurt completed 15 of 25 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns, and Fluellen had three catches for 68 yards and two scores in the Buckeyes’ win over Liberty-Eylau.
■ Caleb Medford and Jy Fuller, Henderson: Medford ran for a pair of scores and passed for 191 yards in a 35-20 win over Van. Fuller caught five passes for 130 yards.
■ Zack Williams, Kilgore: Williams recorded 11 tackles in a loss to Carthage.
■ Robert Hodges, Gladewater: Hodges recorded 14 tackles in a win over Tatum.
■ Carter Patterson, Cayden Fortson and Asher Foster, Sabine: Patterson had 11 tackles, Fortson four tackles, an interception return for a TD and two pass breakups and Foster 10 tackles and two tackles for loss in a win over White Oak.
■ Gage Goddard, Isaac Edwards, Luis Lozano, Kyle Henry, Hunter McNeel, Caleb McNeil and Barack Flinn, Harmony: Goddard completed 5 of 9 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, Edwards rushed for 130 yards and Lozano had three rushing TDs in a win over Grand Saline. Henry and McNeel had 11 tackles apiece, with Henry recovering two fumbles. McNeil had an interception and four pass breakups, and Flinn had six tackles, a QB pressure and four tackles for loss.
■ Tanner McKinney, Colton Cobb, Bo Reddic and Rylie Redden, White Oak: McKinney had 10 tackles, Cob 15 tackles, Reddic 11 tackles and Redden seven tackles and two stops for losses in a loss to Sabine.
■ La-Jathan Allen, Deiontray Hill, Dillon Coffey and Cross Holder, Paul Pewitt: Allen rushed for 166 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Queen City. Hill added 112 yards on 12 carries. Coffey caught two touchdown passes, and Holder rushed for 71 yards and completed 3 of 4 passes for 132 yards and two scores.
■ Keke Nelson, New Diana: Nelson had 182 receiving yards — including a 92-yard TD reception — and recovered a fumble in the Eagles’ loss to Daingerfield.
■ Ty Freeman, Ryan Shastid and Jose Lopez, Ore City: Freeman completed 20 of 26 passes for 373 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for one score in a loss to Waskom. Shastid had four catches for 130 yards and three touchdowns, and Lopez recorded 14 tackles.
■ Kedron Brown, Dakarai Menefee and Cain Martinez, Big Sandy: Brown rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Menefee and Martinez both scored rushing touchdowns in a 33-0 win over Cushing.
■ LaDavion Johnson and Nate Holloway, Linden-Kildare: Johnson rushed for 113 yards, and Holoway recorded 12 tackles in a loss to Tenaha.
■ Carlos DeLeon, Jamion Turner an Alex Garza, Carlisle: DeLeon passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores in a win over Hawkins. Turner rushed for a touchdown, caught two TD passes and had seven tackles, a sack and two pass breakups in the 54-0 win. Garza recorded 11 tackles and a forced fumble.
■ Jordan Jenkins, Conner Boyett, Airik Williams and Walker Oglesby, Lindale: Jenkins carried 25 times for 271 yards and eight touchdowns in a win over Jacksonville. Boyette finished with 10 catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. Williams had nine tackles, a forced fumble a fumble recovery, an interception and a pass breakup, and Oglesby recovered a fumble and picked off two passes.
■ Patrick Clater and Chris Carpenter, Jacksonville: Clater completed 20 of 36 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns. Carpenter had 11 catches for 232 yards and four scores
■ Jayton Moffatt and Hunter Hutchins, Van: Moffatt passed for 208 yards and a touchdown, and Hutchins had seven catches for 124 yards and two scores in a loss to Henderson.
■ Kitan Crawford, John Tyler: Crawford rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a loss to Sherman.
■ Tristen Shewmake, Bryson Luscombe and Nicholas Hooley, Bullard: Shewmake carried 30 times for 214 yards and four touchdowns and also passed for 182 yards and a TD in a 57-36 win over Canton. Luscombe scored three rushing touchdowns, and Hooley had seven catches for 99 yards and a TD
■ Bryson Donnell, Trent Adams and Jeremiah Turner, Tyler Lee: Donnell rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns, and Adams passed for 220 yards and a TD in the Red Raiders’ 42-14 win over Mesquite Horn. Turner had four catches for 134 yards.
■ Dedric Davis, Duce Hart, Keevie Rose and Darion Peace, Malakoff: Davis rushed for 115 yards and four touchdowns, Hart 125 yards and two scores and Rose added two rushing touchdowns and a TD reception in an 84-0 win over Kemp. Rose threw for 225 yards and four touchdowns.
■ Aaron Skinner, ViDareous High and Cayle Irvin, Alto: Skinner carried 20 times for 220 yards and a touchdown, and High picked up 195 yard and scored twice on just 10 carries in a 50-15 win over Union Grove. Irvin finished with 14 tackles and three tackles for loss.
■ Braden Courtney, Timpson: Courtney carried 11 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 89 yards and two scores in a win over Beckville.