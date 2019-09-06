■ Ryan Wilkerson and Tony Mason, Elysian Fields: Wilkerson carried 12 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns in the Yellowjackets’ 41-38 win over Harmony. Mason rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt 83 yards for a score.
■ Dee Black, Kylan Thomas, Tyler Cherry and Carlos Jackson, Jefferson: Black carried 18 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns, caught a pass for seven yards, returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score and also recorded five tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and fumble return for a TD in a win over Center. Thomas rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 110 yards and a TD. Cherry finished with 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, and Jackson had nine tackles, an interception and a pass defensed.
■ Hunter Wallace, Harleton: Wallace carried just 10 times, but finished with 131 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-8 win over James Bowie.
■ Haynes King, Kyas Moore, Antonio Onafre and Tyshawn Taylor, Longview: King completed 10 of 14 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown in the Lobos 53-0 win over Marshall. Moore caught five passes for 134 yards. Onafre was 4-for-4 on extra points and booted a 45-yard field goal, and Taylor recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass defended.
■ D.J. Freeman and Gabe Adams, Pine Tree: Freeman completed 18 of 34 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns, and Adams caught 11 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Pittsburg.
■ Bryadon Bolton, Cade Busch and Promous Morrison, Pittsburg: Bolton rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns and caught a TD pass, Busch added 121 yards and a score and Morrison hauled in nine passes for 116 yards in Pittsburg’s win over Pine Tree.
■ Kennieth Lacy, Tray Epps, Donovan Adkins and Brian Brown, Kilgore: Lacy Carried 12 times for 204 yards and four touchdowns, and Epps finished with 164 yards and two scores on 12 attempts in the Bulldogs’ win over Hallsville. Adkins recorded seven tackles and a forced fumble, and Brown had 14 tackles and an interception.
■ Kai Horton and Kelvontay Dixon, Carthage: Horton completed 16 of 33 passes for 275 yards and five touchdowns, and Dixon hauled in four passes for 111 yards and two scores in the Bulldogs’ 497 win over Liberty-Eylau.
■ Mason Hurt and Darrell Bush, Gilmer: Hurt completed 17 of 27 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown and rushed for one score in the Buckeyes’ win over Van. Bush carried 13 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns.
■ Marlin Reeves and Garrett Bussey, Trinity School of Texas: Reeves carried 23 times for 335 yards and five touchdowns and also recorded 10 tackles and an interception in the Titans’ win over Chester. Bussey carried 10 times for 105 yards and two scores, caught tow passes for 52 yards and a TD and returned a kickoff 66 yards for a score.
■ Michael Colbert and Cristian Aguillon, Union Hill: Colbert rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Dallas Lutheran. Aguillon rushed for 64 yards and two scores, caught a 44-yard pass and recorded eight tackles. He also made good on 5 of 6 extra point kicks.
■ Trey Stone, Corvin Withrow and Cason Owens, CHCS: Stone rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown, passed for 83 yards and three scores and recorded eight tackles and two interceptions on defense in Christian Heritage Classical School’s win over Fruitvale. Withrow had two touchdown receptions and a 55-yard kickoff return for a TD, and Owens recorded 15 tackles, a sack and a 75-yard fumble return for a TD.
■ Landon McKinney, A.J. Gresham, B.J. Stidham, Brannigan Willige, Brent Warren and Cayden Fortson, Sabine: McKinney passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards and three scores in the Cardinals’ win over Shelbyville. Gresham had three catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns, and Stidham rushed for 118 yards on 13 carres. Willige finished with nine tackles and a sack, Warren 14 tackles, two sacks and five tackles for loss and Fortson had six tackles, a pass defensed and a 65-yard interception return for a score.
■ Louie Garza, Jamion Turner and Christian Hale, Carlisle: Garza had 10 tackles and three tackles for loss, Turner seven tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble and Hale an interception return for a score in a loss to Troup.
■ Kayden Upchurch, Hawkins: Upchurch rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to All Saints.
■ Kendall Hays, Harmony: Hays finished with four tackles, a sack, an interception and a tackle for loss in a loss to Elysian Fields.
■ Ryan Harris and Colter Klingler, Beckville: Harris rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns, passes for 143 yards and two more scores, caught a 17-yard pass and recorded eight tackles on defense in a loss to West Sabine, Klingler recorded 10 tackles and a tackle for loss.
■ Cross Holder, La-Jathan Allen and Keiuntray Hawkins, Paul Pewitt: Holder carried 11 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns, Allen had 161 yards and two scores on 19 attempts and Hawkins recorded 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the Brahmas’ win over Hooks.
■ Red Tyson and Nate Holloway, Linden-Kildare: Tyson caught seven passes for 131 yards in a loss to Clarksville. Holloway finished with 10 tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
■ Isaac Edwards, Harmony: Edwards carried 28 times for 289 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Elysian Fields.
■ Jaylon Shelton, Tyrell Moore and Jimmie Harper, West Rusk: Shelton rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns, Moore added 155 yards and two scores and Harper finished with 12 tackles and a fumble recovery in the Raiders’ win over Waskom.
■ Matthew Bower, Union Grove: Bower carried 19 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-6 win against Overton.
■ Trayvon Kennedy and Isaiah Bolden, Hughes Springs: Kennedy rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns, and Bolden picked up 117 yards and scored once on the ground in the Mustangs’ win over Arp.
■ Jose Lopez, A.J. Leyva and Ernesto DeSantiago, Ore City: Lopez rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown, caught three passes for 12 yards and recorded 13 tackles in the Rebels’ loss to Joaquin. Leyva recorded three pancake blocks, and DeSantiago finished with nine tackles.
■ Quindarious Johnson, Winona: Johnson rushed for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-23 win over Eustace.
■ Tristen Shewmake, Bullard: Shewmake carried 27 times for 167 yards and three touchdowns and completed 6 of 9 passes for 81 yards and one score in Bullard’s win over Spring Hill.
■ Nathan Sims, Athens: Sims rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-16 win over Rusk.
■ Harmon West and Cayle Irvin, Alto: West passed for 184 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for one TD and recorded 11 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack in the Yellowjackets’ win over Timpson. Irvin finished with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.
■ Jayton Moffat, Van: Moffat passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for one TD in a loss to Gilmer.