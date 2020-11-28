Ryan Wilkerson, Williams Goodnight, Bradan Manning and Jackson Illingworth, Elysian Fields: Wilkerson carried 11 times for 120 yards and a touchdown and completed 20 of 34 passes for 301 yards and six scores in the Yellowjackets’ win over Paul Pewitt. Goodnight rushed for 99 yards. Manning had seven catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns, and Illingworth caught six passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.
D.J. Feaster, Tesean Hamilton, Zay Thomas, Mikeal Cooper and Jayvis Jones, Waskom: Feaster carried eight times for 128 yards, and Hamilton rushed for 91 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats’ win over West Rusk. Cooper finished with six tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and three QB pressures. Thomas returned an interception 80 yards for a TD, and Jones added a 39-yard fumble return for a score.
Kaden Meredith, Markevion Haynes, Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson, LaQualon Hale and Trevor Tamplin, Longview: Meredith carried 14 times for 188 yards and four touchdowns in the Lobos’ win over McKinney North. Haynes rushed for 57 yards and caught three passes for 49 yards anda TD. Jackson-Jamerson had three tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt. Hale finished with 10 tackles, and Tamplin had five tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
D.J. Freeman, Tyler Sheffield, Keelan Turner and Nikema Williams, Pine Tree: Freeman carried 10 times for 132 yards and a touchdown and passed for 215 yards and three scores in the Pirates’ win over Mount Pleasant. Sheffield carried 17 times for 167 yards and a touchdown. Turner had four catches for 126 yards and a TD, and Williams finished with three catches for 87 yards and a TD.
Trayveon Epps and Dalton McElyea, Kilgore: Epps carried 23 times for 121 yards and a touchdown, and McElyea completed 12 of 16 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown to go along with one rushing touchdown in the Bulldogs’ win over Huffman-Hargrave.
Kai Horton, Mason Courtney and Montrel Hatten, Carthage: Horton completed 14 of 18 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Salado. Courtney rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns, and Hatten had a 94-yard TD reception.
Brandon Tennison, Rohan Fluellen and Ashton Haynes, Gilmer: Tennison completed 18 of 26 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 89 yards on 20 carries in the Buckeyes’ win over Sunnyvale. Fluellen had 10 catches for 123 yards, and Haynes carried 21 times for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Deiontray Hill, Kadrien Johnson and A’myree Johnson, Paul Pewitt: Hill rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Elysian Fields. Johnson rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown and threw one TD pass, and Green returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown.
Ryan Harris, J’Koby Williams and Tyler Bryan, Beckville: Harris passed for 93 yards, rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, caught one pass for five yards and added 13 tackles, an interception and a blocked kick in the Bearcats’ 22-19 win over Normangee. Williams finished with 14 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown and added seven catches for 72 yards. Bryan recorded nine tackles.
Bryson Donnell, Jamarion Miller, LaBrendo Flowers and Jack Janis, Tyler Legacy: Donnell carired 12 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns, and Miller had 88 yards and three scores on seven carries in the Red Raiders’ win over North Mesquite. Miller also caught a TD pass. Flowers finished with 14 tackles, and Janis had nine tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Jordan Jenkins, Lindale: Jenkins carried 27 times for 210 yards and three touchdowns and added three catches for 64 yards and two scores in the Eagles’ win over Chapel Hill.
Juan Gonzalez, Malakoff: Gonzalez booted a 33-yard field goal with five seconds remaining to give Malakoff a 24-21 win over two-time defending state champion Grandview.