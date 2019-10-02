Quarterbacks led the way on Wednesday with the release of the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week honors for Week 5 of the season.
Earning honors this week were quarterbacks Christian Pack of Conroe in 6A, Marcus Morris of Hamshire-Fannett in 4A, Jaxon Willis of Crane in 3A and Bryce Steel of Brazos Christian for private schools. They were joined by Mercedes linebacker Brandon Adame in 5A and Hawley running back Colton Marshall in 2A.
Pack totaled 572 yards in a 58-55 win over Klein Cain, rushing for 201 yards and a touchdown and passing for 371 yards and four touchdowns.
Adame recorded 21 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in a 31-19 win over Edcouch-Elsa.
Morris carried 14 times for 303 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-21 win over Tarkington.
Willis completed 11 of 18 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another score in a win over Stanton.
Marshall carried just 12 times but finished with 516 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in a 73-20 win over Windthorst.
Steel completed 24 of 26 pass attempts for 411 yards and seven touchdowns in a 69-7 win over Northside Homeschool.
In its fourteenth consecutive year, Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program honors six outstanding student-athletes each week of the 2019 regular season, recognizing one player in each of the state’s six athletic classifications. The winners are chosen for athletic achievements on the field, as well as for outstanding scholarship and community involvement.