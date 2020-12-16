Lyrik Rawls is wasting no time. A ceremony was held Wednesday morning in the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse as the former Maverick defensive back and wide receiver signed his letter of commitment on National Signing Day to attend Oklahoma State University and play football for the Cowboys. Rawls has officially graduated from Marshall High School early and will attend Oklahoma State in January.
“My plan was to go up there, compete and get a spot, playing spring ball,” Rawls said. “I just liked the atmosphere, the coaches.”
“Obviously the coaches there are going to start getting their hands on him and say, ‘Hey, let’s put some more weight on him, take some weight off, let’s do this, let’s do that,’ but I know he was recruited as a safety but knowing Lyrik, wherever they put him, he’s going to make an impact,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said.
Rawls made quite the impact as a senior this past football season as he finished with 57 tackles, three interceptions, one of which he took back for a touchdown, broke up five passes, forced two fumbles and recovered three fumbles. Offensively, Rawls caught eight passes for 78 yards. His Mavericks finished the season with an overall record of 5-5 and a District 9-5A Division II record of 3-4. He’ll join an Oklahoma State program that defeated Baylor 42-3 on Saturday to finish the season with an overall record of 7-3 and a Big 12 record of 6-3.
“I think that blue-collared, hard-working mentality that those guys have there, I think he’s going to fit in just great,” Griedl added. “I think ultimately that’s where he felt home was, a home away from home, and obviously his family’s extremely comfortable with that as well and first and foremost, he’s also going to be fortunate enough to get a great education from OSU. I feel like he’s going to be a great fit and I know they’re excited about the opportunity.”
Rawls plans to major in kinesiology to one day become a coach.
“Anytime we get a kid out of Marshall to go play football at the next level, it’s a special occasion,” Griedl said. “What Lyrik has left in this program, the work ethic he has instilled, it’s pretty incredible. We’re so grateful for that. His future is extremely bright. Oklahoma State knows they’re getting a great athlete but they’re getting an even better young man. We’re just really excited about the opportunity for him and are just looking forward to watching him play on Saturdays and eventually playing on Sundays.”