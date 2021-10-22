Thursday, Oct. 28

Longview at McKinney North, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Legacy at R-Heath, 7 p.m.

Sherman at Tyler

Mt. Pleasant at Pine Tree

Hallsville at Marshall

Whitehouse at Jacksonville

Athens at Kilgore

Lindale at Palestine

Henderson at Mabank

Van at Canton

Mexia at Bullard

Pittsburg at Spring Hill

North Lamar at Gilmer

Carthage at Madisonville

Rusk at Shepherd

Mineola at Rains

Sabine at Gladewater

Jefferson at New Boston

White Oak at Tatum

Malakoff at Kemp

Harmony at Arp

Grand Saline at West Rusk

Quitman at Troup

Hooks at Daingerfield

Paul Pewitt at Prairiland

Elysian Fields at Waskom

Harleton at Hughes Springs

New Diana at Ore City

Union Grove at Carlisle

L-Kildare at Frankston

Beckville at Big Sandy

Groveton at Alto, 7 p.m.

Overton at Tenaha, 7 p.m.

Grace at Brook Hill

All Saints at T.K. Gorman, 7 p.m.

Fruitvale at U. Hill, 7 p.m.

Campbell at L. Chapel, 7 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at THESA, 2 p.m.

ET Chargers at KACS, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 30

C. Heritage at Green. Christian, 2 p.m.

