(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Friday, Oct. 8
Rockwall at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Longview at Highland Park
Tyler at West Mesquite
Pine Tree at Jacksonville
Hallsville at Whitehouse
Marshall at Texas High
Kilgore at Mabank
Lindale at Henderson
Bullard at Canton
Mexia at Brownsboro
Gilmer at Spring Hill
Pittsburg at Pleasant Grove
Carthage at Center
Rusk at Jasper
Mt. Vernon at Mineola
Gladewater at Atlanta
Sabine at Jefferson
Tatum at New Boston
Malakoff at Eustace
Quitman at Harmony
West Rusk at Arp
Troup at Winona
Daingerfield at Prairiland
Chisum at Paul Pewitt
Waskom at Hughes Springs
Ore City at Queen City
New Diana at Harleton
Frankston at Carlisle
Beckville at Union Grove
Big Sandy at Hawkins
Centerville at Alto, 7 p.m.
Tenaha at W. Sabine, TBA
Overton at Mt. Enterprise
Grace at McKinney Christian
C. Heritage at A. Springs
U. Hill at L. Chapel, 7 p.m.