Thursday, Oct. 14

Elysian Fields at New Diana

Harleton at Ore City

Friday, Oct. 15

Legacy at Mesquite Horn, 7 p.m.

Sherman at Longview

Wylie East at Tyler

(at Mesquite Hanby)

Texas High at Pine Tree

Hallsville at Mt. Pleasant

Whitehouse at Marshall

Nacogdoches at Jacksonville

Chapel Hill at Kilgore

Athens at Lindale

Henderson at Palestine

Van at Mexia

Brownsboro at Bullard

L-Eylau at Spring Hill

Pittsburg at Gilmer

Jasper at Carthage

Rusk at Madisonville

Mineola at Pottsboro

Jefferson at Gladewater

Atlanta at Tatum

White Oak at Sabine

Malakoff at Teague

Harmony at Troup

Winona at West Rusk

Redwater at Daingerfield

Paul Pewitt at DeKalb

Queen City at Waskom

L-Kildare at Beckville

Union Grove at Big Sandy

Hawkins at Frankston

Alto at Leon, 7 p.m.

Mt. Enerprise at Tenaha, 7 p.m.

Cushing at Overton, 7 p.m.

Dunne at Brook Hill

All Saints at Waco Reicher, 7 p.m.

FBA Dallas at All Saints, 7 p.m.

Savoy at U. Hill, 7 p.m.

