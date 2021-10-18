Thursday, Oct. 21

Frankston at Union Grove, 7 p.m.

U. Hill at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

N. Mesquite at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Tyler at Highland Park

Pine Tree at Whitehouse

Hallsville at Nacogdoches

Marshall at Mt. Pleasant

Jacksonville at Texas High

Kilgore at Henderson

Palestine at Athens

Bullard at Van

Canton at Brownsboro

Spring Hill at Pleasant Grove

North Lamar at Pittsburg

Gilmer at L-Eylau

Carthage at Rusk

Howe at Mineola

Gladewater at White Oak

Tatum at Jefferson

Groesbeck at Malakoff

West Rusk at Harmony

Arp at Winona

Troup at Grand Saline

Daingerfield at Paul Pewitt

Ore City at Elysian Fields

Hughes Springs at Queen City

Waskom at Harleton

B. Sandy at L-Kildare

Carlisle at Hawkins

Normangee at Alto, 7 p.m.

Tenaha at Cushing, 7 p.m.

Brook Hill at McKinney Christian, TBA

Dallas Christian at Grace

Arl. Pantego at All Saints, 7 p.m.

T.K. Gorman at Covenant, 7 p.m.

G. Christian at C. Heritage

