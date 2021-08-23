(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Thursday, Aug. 26
Mt. Pleasant at Wylie East
Gladewater at Gilmer, 7 p.m.
Carthage vs. Crosby
(at New Caney)
West Rusk vs. E. Chambers
(at Jasper)
Beckville at Joaquin
Friday, Aug. 27
Legacy at Lufkin, 7 p.m.
Tyler at Texas High, 7 p.m.
L-Eylau at Pine Tree
Hallsville at Henderson
Marshall at New Caney, 7 p.m.
Forney at Whitehouse
Jacksonville at Crandall
Nacogdoches at Kilgore
Kaufman at Lindale
Chapel Hill at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Athens at Brownsboro
Van at Palestine
Mabank at Bullard
Spring Hill at Sabine
Pittsburg at Jefferson
Fairfield at Rusk
Mineola at Canton
Tatum at Center
White Oak at Harleton
Grandview at Malakoff
Elysian Fields at Harmony
Alto at Troup
Winona at Lone Oak
Atlanta at Daingerfield
Paul Pewitt at Winnsboro
Waskom at Garrison
Redwater at Ore City
New Boston at New Diana
Queen City at L-Kildare
Westwood at Carlisle
All Saints at Big Sandy
Maud at Hawkins
Timpson at Frankston
Honey Grove at Tenaha, 7 p.m.
Overton at Boles
Wills Point at Brook Hill
Grace at Austin Regents, 7 p.m.
H. Northland at T.K. Gorman, 7 p.m.
ET Chargers at C. Heritage,
Tyler HEAT at Trinidad
Saturday, Aug. 28
Longview vs. Denton Ryan, 2 p.m.
(Ford Center, Frisco)
Union Grove vs. Burkeville, 6 p.m.
(at Timpson)
U. Hill vs. Oakwood, 2 p.m.
(at College Station)
Tyler Kings at FB Chargers, TBA