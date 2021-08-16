Thursday, Aug. 19
Gilmer at Pine Tree, 7 p.m.
Tyler Legacy at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Terrell/L-Eyalu at Hallsville, TBA
Mt. Vernon at S. Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Bullard, TBA
Henderson at Nacogdoches, TBA
Chapel Hill at Pittsburg, 7 p.m.
Canton at Athens, 7 p.m.
Wills Point at Palestine, 7:15 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Grand Saline at Van, TBA
Elysian Fields at Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Crandall at Lindale, TBA
Woodville at Rusk, 7 p.m.
Caddo Mills at Mineola, 6 p.m.
Tatum at Harmony, 5 p.m.
Sabine at Grace, 6 p.m.
West Rusk at White Oak, 7 p.m.
Crockett at Malakoff, 6 p.m.
Troup at Waskom, 5:30 p.m.
Winona at Rains, 5:30 p.m.
Commerce at P. Pewitt, 6 p.m.
Cooper at H. Springs, 6 p.m.
Rivercrest at Ore City, 6 p.m.
Arp at Elkhart, 6 p.m.
Harleton at DeKalb, TBA
Carlisle at Grapeland, 5:30 p.m.
Mt. Enterprise at Beckville, TBA
L. Oak at B. Sandy, 6 p.m.
N. Boston at U. Grove, TBA
Huntington at S. Augustine, 6 p.m.
Cushing at Frankston, TBA
N. Diana at Tenaha, 6 p.m.
Diboll at C-Camden, TBA
A-Golden at All Saints, TBA
U. Hill, C.H.A.N.T. at Trinidad, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 20
Longview at Texas High, 7 p.m.
Desoto at Tyler, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Atlanta, TBA
Whitehouse vs. Melissa, 7 p.m.
(at Emory Rains)
Carthage at Kilgore, 6:45 p.m.
Gladewater at Daingerfield, 6 p.m.
Alto at Shelbyville, TBA
Saturday, Aug. 21
Maud at L-Kildare, 5 p.m.