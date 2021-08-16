Thursday, Aug. 19

Gilmer at Pine Tree, 7 p.m.

Tyler Legacy at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Terrell/L-Eyalu at Hallsville, TBA

Mt. Vernon at S. Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Bullard, TBA

Henderson at Nacogdoches, TBA

Chapel Hill at Pittsburg, 7 p.m.

Canton at Athens, 7 p.m.

Wills Point at Palestine, 7:15 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Grand Saline at Van, TBA

Elysian Fields at Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Crandall at Lindale, TBA

Woodville at Rusk, 7 p.m.

Caddo Mills at Mineola, 6 p.m.

Tatum at Harmony, 5 p.m.

Sabine at Grace, 6 p.m.

West Rusk at White Oak, 7 p.m.

Crockett at Malakoff, 6 p.m.

Troup at Waskom, 5:30 p.m.

Winona at Rains, 5:30 p.m.

Commerce at P. Pewitt, 6 p.m.

Cooper at H. Springs, 6 p.m.

Rivercrest at Ore City, 6 p.m.

Arp at Elkhart, 6 p.m.

Harleton at DeKalb, TBA

Carlisle at Grapeland, 5:30 p.m.

Mt. Enterprise at Beckville, TBA

L. Oak at B. Sandy, 6 p.m.

N. Boston at U. Grove, TBA

Huntington at S. Augustine, 6 p.m.

Cushing at Frankston, TBA

N. Diana at Tenaha, 6 p.m.

Diboll at C-Camden, TBA

A-Golden at All Saints, TBA

U. Hill, C.H.A.N.T. at Trinidad, 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20

Longview at Texas High, 7 p.m.

Desoto at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Atlanta, TBA

Whitehouse vs. Melissa, 7 p.m.

(at Emory Rains)

Carthage at Kilgore, 6:45 p.m.

Gladewater at Daingerfield, 6 p.m.

Alto at Shelbyville, TBA

Saturday, Aug. 21

Maud at L-Kildare, 5 p.m.

