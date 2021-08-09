Thursday, Aug. 12

A-Golden at Boles, TBA

Carlisle at T.K. Gorman, 6 p.m.

Friday Aug. 13

Hallsville/Madisonville at Palestine, 6:30 p.m.

S. Hill at W. Point, 6:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.

Lindale at Carthage, 6:45 p.m.

Paris at Henderson, TBA

Van at Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.

Athens at Kaufman, 9:30 a.m.

Brownsboro at Gladewater, 6 p.m.

Waskom at Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Rusk at Tatum, 7 p.m.

Troup/ E. Fields at Sabine, 6:15 p.m.

White Oak at Canton, 7 p.m.

Arp at Malakoff, 6 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Kemp, 7 p.m.

(at Lindale)

Harmony at Pittsburg, 5 p.m.

Overton at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Mineola at Winona, TBA

Daingerfield at N. Boston, 6 p.m.

H. Springs at Hooks, 6 p.m.

Quitman at Ore City, 6 p.m.

Harleton at Grand Saline, TBA

Winnsboro at N. Diana, 6 p.m.

Beckville at Alto, 5 p.m.

J. Bowie at B. Sandy, 6 p.m.

Grace at Frankston, 6 p.m.

Clarksville/DeKalb at Rains, TBA

Tenaha vs. Kerens, TBA

C-Camden at Huntington, 7 p.m.

Diboll at Jasper, TBA

Elkhart at Centerville, 6 p.m.

Dallas Episcopal at B. Hill, TBA

Fannindel, LC, ETCS at U. Hill, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14

L-Kildare at P. Pewitt, 9:30 a.m.

