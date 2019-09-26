Time for the second season to get started as District 9-5A DII kicks off league action tonight.
Will the Marshall Mavericks rally from their sluggish start to notch a third straight district title?
Or, will the Pine Tree Pirates, oh so close a year ago, ride their high-octane offense into postseason for the second time in three years?
Are the impressive 2-1 starts by Hallsville and Mount Pleasant for real?
These are just some of the questions to be answered over the next seven Friday nights across East Texas.
Week one’s menu has Hallsville at Pine Tree, Marshall hosting Lindale, Mount Pleasant visiting Whitehouse and Nacogdoches entertaining Jacksonville.
Here’s the skinny on all eight 9-5A clubs:
MARSHALL
2018 finish: 10-3, District 9-5A DII champions and regional semifinalist
2019 record: 0-3
Non-district schedule: Lost to Tyler Lee, 27-20; Lost to Longview, 53-0; Lost to Carthage, 38-6
Opponents combined record: 11-1
Points for/against: 26/118
Total yards: 642 (259 yards rushing, 383 yards passing; 214.0 Average)
Rank in 9-5A: 7th
Total yards allowed: 1,261 (760 yards rushing, 501 yards passing; 420.3 Average)
Rank in 9-5A: 6th
Top stat leaders: RB Dominique Williams (18 carries, 85 yards, 4.72 avg.) … QB Brent Burris (9 of 16 passing, 81 yards, 2 INT) … WR Savion Williams (11 receptions, 120 yards, 10.91 avg. 2 TDs)
By-the-numbers: The Mavericks, reigning two-time district champion, have got off to a rocky start in Jake Griedel’s first year as head coach. It’s not as if Marshall has played cupcakes with 6A heavyweight Longview, 4A titan Carthage and an ever-improving 6A Tyler Lee on the menu. It would be unwise to think the Mavericks won’t figure in the mix again this time around. Marshall has won 18 of its last 19 district contests dating back to 2016.
LINDALE
2018 finish: 7-5, District 9-5A DII runner-up and area finalist
2019 record: 2-1
Non-district schedule: Beat Kaufman, 45-10; Beat Forney, 40-0; Lost to Van, 34-7
Opponents combined record: 6-6
Points for/against: 92/44
Total yards: 1,007 (482 yards rushing, 525 yards passing; 335.7 Average)
Rank in 9-5A: 3rd
Total yards allowed: 709 (346 yards rushing, 363 yards passing; 236.3 Average)
Rank in 9-5A: 2nd
Top stat leaders: QB Brayson Campbell (26 of 51 passing, 299 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 21 carries, 159 yards, 7.57 avg. 3 TDs) … RB Jordan Jenkins (49 carries, 189 yards, 3.86 avg. 2 TDs) … WR Conner Boyette (17 receptions, 185 yards, 10.9 avg. 1 TD) … Dylan Worrell (10 receptions, 141 yards, 14.1, 2 TDs)
By-the-numbers: Chris Cochran is in year three at Lindale and has his Eagles playing pretty good football. Lindale ranks in the top half of 9-5A in both offense and defense. QB Brayson Campbell is a dual threat for Cochran with near 500 yards in total offense. Lindale entered the postseason last year with a ho-hum 6-4 record and surprised by advancing to round two. There won’t be any surprises this time around for Cochran’s high-flying bird. They might very well win the school’s first loop crown in eight years.
WHITEHOUSE
2018 finish: 7-4, District 9-5A DII third place
2019 record: 1-2
Non-district schedule: Lost to Henderson, 23-0; Beat Chapel Hill, 46-39; Lost to Melissa, 36-14
Opponents combined record: 6-5
Points for/against: 60/98
Total yards: 893 (505 yards rushing, 388 yards passing; 297.7 Average)
Rank in 9-5A: 5th
Total yards allowed: 1,124 (592 yards rushing, 532 yards passing; 374.7 Average)
Rank in 9-5A: 3rd
Top stat leaders: RB Carter Adams (24 carries, 232 yards, 9.67 avg. 2 TDs; 8 receptions, 65 yards, 8.13 avg.) … RB Matthew Gooden (18 carries, 115 yards, 6.39 avg.) … QB Kaden Casey (35 of 56 passing, 366 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INT) …WR Cooper Clemons (9 receptions, 40 yards, 4.44 avg.)
By-the-numbers: Marcus Gold found instant success in his first year as head man at Whitehouse. The Wildcats may find the going a little rockier this district campaign and will rely on their defense. Whitehouse ranks in the top portion of 9-5A in team defense. The offense builds around Carter Adams at running back. Adams is third among district ball carriers with 232 yards and a hefty 9.67 average. The Wildcats, playoff entrants each of the last three years, will have to grind it out to make a fourth straight showing.
NACOGDOCHES
2018 finish: 5-6, District 9-5A DII fourth place
2019 record: 0-3
Non-district schedule: Lost to Kilgore, 17-14; Lost to Lufkin, 44-0; Lost to Tyler Lee, 35-28
Opponents combined record: 9-3
Points for/against: 42/96
Total yards: 633 (202 yards rushing, 431 yards passing; 211.0 Average)
Rank in 9-5A: 8th
Total yards allowed: 937 (604 yards rushing, 333 yards passing; 312.3 Average)
Rank in 9-5A: 4th
Top stat leaders: QB Jake Smith (38 of 63 passing, 413 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INT; 30 carries, 80 yards, 2.9 avg. 2 TDs) … RB Camorian Thacker (26 carries, 73 yards, 2.8 avg. 1 TD) … WR Jatavious Deckard (15 receptions, 185 yards, 12.3 avg.)
By-the-numbers: The Dragons slipped into the playoffs last season after a four-year hiatus. Gone is longtime coach Bobby Reyes and in his place is veteran Darren Allman. Save for a week two thrashing to cross-town rival Lufkin, Nacogdoches fell to Kilgore by a field goal and Tyler Lee by a touch. If the Dragons intend to extend their postseason run to two years, they’ll have to pick it up on offense, particularly on the ground. Nac is averaging a paltry 2.2 average per rush. The Dragon defense sits in the middle of the pack in 9-5A with the top-rated pass defense.
PINE TREE
2018 finish: 5-5, no playoffs
2019 record: 1-2
Non-district schedule: Beat Bullard, 47-30; Lost to Pittsburg, 42-30; Lost to Kilgore, 64-62
Opponents combined record: 9-3
Points for/against: 139/136
Total yards: 1,700 (776 yards rushing, 924 yards passing; 566.7 Average)
Rank in 9-5A: 1st
Total yards allowed: 1,223 (665 yards rushing, 558 yards passing; 407.7 Average)
Rank in 9-5A: 5th
Top stat leaders: QB DJ Freeman (43 of 77 passing, 800 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT; 36 carries, 327 yards, 4 TDs) ... WR Gabe Adams (20 receptions, 464 yards, 4 TDs) ... WR Keelan Turner (10 carries 231 yards, 6 TDs; 1 kickoff for TD)... RB Tyler Sheffield (37 carries, 238 yards, 3 TDs)
By-the-numbers: Despite a 1-2 record heading into league action, the Pine Tree Pirates are primed to make some serious hay. Explosive might best described Kerry Lane’s offense. The Pirates, despite losing two of three, have outscored their opponents 139 to 136. There’s electricity all over the field when Pine Tree lines up on offense. It starts with QB D.J. Freeman, who can break ankles with the best of them. He also ranks number one in passing, while Gabe Adams has stepped up and became the big-play threat receiving. Adams is second in 9-5A among receivers. Pine Tree’s defense likely will tell the tale as the district season unfolds. While the Pirates rank first offensively, they are fifth defensively among 9-5A squads.
JACKSONVILLE
2018 finish: 3-7, no playoffs
2019 record: 1-2
Non-district schedule: Lost to Carthage, 48-0; Beat Palestine 49-48; Lost to Henderson, 67-40
Opponents combined record: 8-3
Points for/against: 89/163
Total yards: 892 (227 yards rushing, 665 yards passing; 297.3 Average)
Rank in 9-5A: 6th
Total yards allowed: 1,163 (412 yards rushing, 1,575 yards passing; 525.0 Average)
Rank in 9-5A: 8th
Top stat leaders: QB Patrick Clater (49 of 100 passing, 636 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INT) … WR Chris Carpenter (22 receptions, 353 yards, 16.1 avg. 3 TDs) … WR Jaylon Freeney (16 receptions, 193 yards, 12.1 avg. 3 TDs) … RB Aaron Richardson (37 carries, 95 yards, 2.57 avg. 5 TDs)
By-the-numbers: After back-to-back playoff appearances under Wayne Coleman, the Indians bottomed out last year at 3-7. With a defense that ranks dead last in 9-5A, Jacksonville must rely on its explosive passing game to survive. Patrick Clater is second to Pine Tree’s DJ Freeman among passers and is tied with 7 TDs. He has a couple go-getters in Chris Carpenter and Jaylon Freeney. Carpenter currently sits atop the heap in 9-5A and Freeney lists fourth overall.
HALLSVILLE
2018 finish: 4-6, no playoffs
2019 record: 2-1
Non-district schedule: Beat Terrell, 33-21; Lost to Kilgore, 48-24; Beat Bullard, 16-13
Opponents combined record: 5-7
Points for/against: 73/82
Total yards: 915 (616 yards rushing, 299 yards passing; 305.0 Average)
Rank in 9-5A: 4th
Total yards allowed: 572 (232 yards rushing, 340 yards passing; 190.7 Average)
Rank in 9-5A: 1st
Top stat leaders: RB Tre Fulton (66 carries, 378 yards, 4 TDs) … QB Carter Rogas (18 of 46 passing, 243 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 43 carries, 185 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Brian Pullum (9 receptions, 189 yards, 2 TDs)
By-the-numbers: If it’s true offense wins games but defense win championships, the Hallsville Bobcats might be lurking in the weeds. Hallsville won two of three pre-district primers and has high hopes of ending a three-year postseason drought. Hallsville’s heralded hire of Joe Drennon could yield playoff results in his third year. The Bobcat defense is stingy to say the least with less than 200 yards per night surrendered. Offensively, Hallsville has the second most productive ground game as Tre Fulton leads the league with 378 yards and 4 TDs.
MOUNT PLEASANT
2018 finish: 3-7, no playoffs
2019 record: 2-1
Non-district schedule: Beat Wylie East, 41-24; Beat North Lamar, 45-14; Lost to Paris, 30-8.
Opponents combined record: 4-7
Points for/against: 94/68
Total yards: Mount Pleasant did not report numbers this week
Rank in 9-5A: n/a
Total yards allowed: Mount Pleasant did not report numbers this week
Rank in 9-5A: n/a
Top stat leaders: RB Jalen Williams (32 carries, 201 yards, 6.3 avg. 5 TDs) … QB Kaleb Thomspon (15 of 28, 229 yards, 3 TDs) stats are based on first two games
By-the-numbers: After starting fast with 40+ points in wins over Wylie East and North Lamar, the Mount Pleasant Tigers fell back to earth, dropping a 30-8 decision to Paris last week. The Tigers are hoping to record to record the school’s first winning record since 2012 and their first playoff showing since 2016.