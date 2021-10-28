SFA (4-3, 2-2) vs. Abilene Christian (4-3, 1-2)
Time: 4 p.m. today
Stadium: Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogodches
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Abilene Christian: Adam Dorrel
Last week: SFA 37, Dixie State 20; Abilene Christian 24, Lamar 17
Up next: Eastern Kentucky at SFA; Abilene Christian at Jacksonville State
Players to watch
SFA: Trae Self (141 of 227, 1,766 yards, 12 TD) ... Miles Reed (69 carries, 266 yards, 2 TD) ... Xavier Gipson (44 catches, 729 yards, 6 TD) ... Myles Heard (34 tackles) ... B.J. Thompson (6.5 sacks) ... TE Keshon Williams (Pine Tree) ... OL Clint Lapic (Hallsville) ... LB Brevin Randle (Marshall)
Abilene Christian: qB Peyton Mansell ... RB Tyrese White ... WR Alex Spadone ... OL Reese Moore
Did you know: Abilene Christian leads the series between the two schools 11-10 ... The past two games between the two schools have gone to overtime ... SFA’s three losses this season have been by a combined 11 points