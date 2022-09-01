Time: 6 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: Jack Spinks Stadium, Lorman, Miss.
COAHCES
SFA: Colby Carthel
Alcorn State: Fred McNair
Last week: Jacksonville State 42, SFA 17; Alcord State was idle
Up next: SFA at Louisiana Tech; Alcorn State at Tulane
PLAYERS TO WATCH
SFA: WR Xavier Gipson ... QB Trae Self ... DL B.J. Thompson ... PK Chris Campos ... OL Clint Lapic ... LB Brevin Randle
Alcorn State: QB Aaron Allen ... RB Niko Duffey ... DB Keyron Kinsler
Did you know: Gipson hauled in a 50-yard touchdown pass from Self last week to become SFA’s all-time leading receiver, surpassing the 3,191 yards compiled by Cordell Roberson
The series: This is the fourth meeting all-time between SFA and Alcorn State, and SFA has won all three of the previous games — 60-7 in 2003, 29-12 in 1986 and 42-12 in 1985