SFA (4-3) vs. Eastern Kentucky (2-4)
Time: 2 p.m. today
Stadium: Roy Kidd Stadium, Richmond, Kentucky
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
E. Kentucky: Walt Wells
Last week: SFA 64, Western Colorado 7; E. Kentucky 31, Central Arkansas 28
Up next: Pittsburg State at SFA; E. Kentucky at Central Arkansas
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self (170 passing yards, 2 TD last week) ... WR Josh Thompson (6 catches, 51 yards last week) ... WR Remi Simmons (4 catches, 143 yards, 1 TD last week) ... RE Jaquarion Turner (11 carries, 75 yards, 2 TD last week)
E. Kentucky: QB Dakota Allen ... DB Kmare Carey ... WR Keyion Dixon ... RB Alonozo Booth
Did you know: SFA opened the season with losses at UTEP (24-14), UTSA (24-10) and SMU (50-7), but has won four in a row with victories coming against West Texas (34-6), Angelo State (31-12), Abilene Christian (35-32 in OT) and Western Colorado ... SFA led Western Colorado 37-0 after one quarter last week ... The four-game winning streak for SFA is the first since 2011
The series: This is the first meeting between the two schools