SFA vs. Incarnate Word
Time: 4 p.m. today
Stadium: Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogodches
Records: SFA 1-8, 1-5; Incarnate Word 5-4, 4-3
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Incarnate Word: Eric Morris
Last week: Southeastern Louisiana 47, SFA 30; Nicholls State 27, Incarnate Word 23
Up next: SFA at Central Arkansas State; Incarnate Word at New Mexico State
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self … RB Da’Leon Ward … OL Chett Munden (Marshall) … WR Xavier Gipson … DL Gary Sampson … LB Brevin Randle (Marshall) … DB Trenton Gordon
Incarnate Word: WR Kamden Perry (Longview) … DB Jaylon Jimmerson (Pittsburg) … QB Jon Copeland
Did you know: SFA closes out the home portion of its schedule today. The Lumberjacks visit Central Arkansas next Saturday and Northwestern State on Thursday, Nov. 21 to finish off the season … Today is senior day for the 15 Lumberjacks on the roster, including former Marshall standout Chett Munden … Perry has played in seven games this season for Incarnate Word and has 20 catches for 218 yards … Jimmerson has played in all nine games and is second on the team with 52 tackles and leads the team with four interceptions. Both are true freshmen
The series: SFA and Incarnate World have played five times previously, with the Lumberjacks holding a 4-1 advantage in the series. Incarnate Word’s lone win came last season, a 31-7 UIW win in San Antonio. SFA is 3-0 all-time against the Cardinals in Nacogdoches
Jack Stallard