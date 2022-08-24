SFA vs. Jacksonville State
Time: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: /Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Jacksonville State: Rich Rodriguez
Up next: SFA at Alcorn State; Davidson at Jacksonville State
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self … WR Xavier Gipson … DL B.J. Thompson … P Max Quick … PK Chris Campos … RB Miles Reed … OL Clint Lapic (Hallsville) … LB Brevin Randle (Marshall)
Jacksonville State: QB Zion Webb … RB Matt LaRoche … WR P.J. Wells … OL Cam Hill … DL J-Rock Swain
Did you know: Gipson led the WAC with 75 catches for 1,377 yards and 14 TDs in 2021 … Self paced the WAC with 3,201 passing yards to go along with 28 touchdowns … Thompson finished the 2021 season with 12.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks … Randle led the team with 61 tackles in 2021, adding a sack and a forced fumble … Jacksonville State is playing its final FCS schedule and has started the process of transitioning to FBS and will join Conference USA next season … Rodriguez has a 163-119-2 coaching record with previous stops at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona
The series: This is the ninth meeting between the Lumberjacks and Gamecocks. The teams competed in the Southland Conference between 1996 and 2022 … Jacksonville State won last year’s meeting, 28-24, but prior to that SFA had won four in a row and six of seven … SFA’s last win in the series came in 2002, a 36-28 win