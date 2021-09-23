SFA (2-1) vs. Lincoln (1-1)
Time: 6 p.m. today
Stadium: Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogodches
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Lincoln University: Desmond Gumbs
Last week: SFA 58, Mississippi Valley State 13; Lincoln 34, Willamette University 9
Up next: SFA vs. Sam Houston State (in Houston); Lincoln University at Eastern New Mexico
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self (10 of 18, 214 yards, 2 TD last week) … WR Xavier Gipson (207 all-purpose yards – 131 receiving, 76 return yards – last week) … WR Josh Thompson (4 catches, 84 yards last week) … Jeremiah Walker (interception return for TD last week) … Myles Brooks (interception return for TD last week)
Lincoln University: QB Cameron Burston … RB Michael Green … WR P.J. Reichert … OL Jerome Brown … DL Calvin Sinclair
Did you know: SFA’s defense forced three turnovers and had 22 tackles for loss, three sacks and two touchdowns while holding Mississippi Valley State to 211 total yards last week … Burston, a transfer, was on the Tarleton State University football roster back in 2019 when Tarleton State defeated SFA, 37-26 … Lincoln University, located in Oakland, California, is a first-year football program. The team lost its first game of the year against Whitworth University, 39-31, and Lincoln will play two more Texas teams this season – UT Permian Basin on Oc.t 9 and Texas A&M-Kingsville on Oct. 16.