SFA (1-1) vs. Louisiana Tech (0-1)
Time: 6 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, La.
COACHES
SFA: Colby Carthel
La. Tech: Sonny Cumbie
Last week: SFA 31, Alcorn State 27; Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24
Up next: Warner at SFA (Sept. 24); Louisiana Tech at Clemson
PLAYERS TO WATCH
SFA: QB Trae Self … RB Jerrell Wimbley … PK Chris Campos … DL Myles Heard … WR Lawton Rikel
La. Tech: DB Myles Brooks … DB Willie Roberts … WR Cyrus Allen … WR Smoke Harris … DL Keivie Rose (Henderson)
Did you know: SFA’s game last week was originally schedule for a 6 p.m. start, but ws pushed back to 9:20 p.m. due to inclement weather and did not conclude until 12:15 a.m. … SFA’s win last week snapped Alcorn State’s 13-game home winning streak … Heard was named the Western Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week after recording 13 tackles, a pass breakup and an interception against Alcorn State … Louisiana Tech starting DBs Brooks and Roberts transferred from SFA
The series: Louisiana Tech is 4-1 all-time against SFA, winning 21-6 in 1950, 37-14 in 1956, 19-13 in 1957 and 31-22 in 1990 before SFA got into the win column against the Bulldogs with a 34-31 overtime win in 2000