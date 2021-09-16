SFA (1-1) vs. Miss. Valley State (0-1)
Time: 6 p.m. today
Stadium: Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogodches
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Miss. Valley: Vincent Dancy
Last week: Texas Tech 28, SFA 22; Murray State 35, Mississippi Valley State 0
Up next: Lincoln University at SFA; Mississippi Valley State vs. Southern University (Sunday, Sept. 26, Jackson, Mississippi)
Players to watch
SFA: WR Xavier Gipson (13 catches, 158 yards last week) ... Jeremiah Miller (6 catches, 78 yards last week) ... B.J. Thompson (1 sack, 1 forced fumble last week) ... Willie Taylor (Interception return for TD last week) ... Max Quick (Averaged 52.5 yards on four punts last week) ... Chris Campos (booted field goals of 23, 25 and 36 yards last week
Miss. Valley: QB Conor Regan ... RB Caleb Johnson ... WR Dederr Williams
Did you know: Mississippi Valley State gave up 346 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns last week against Murray State ... SFA was a 31.5-point underdog against Texas Tech last week ... Following next week’s game against Lincoln Univesity, the Lumberjacks will be on the road for three straight weeks — taking on Sam Houston State in Houston and visiting Jacksonville State and Dixie State before returning home on Oct. 30 to host Abilene Christian