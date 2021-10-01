SFA (3-1) vs. Sam Houston (3-0)
Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: NRG Stadium, Houston
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Sam Houston: K.C. Keeler
Last week: SFA 61, Lincoln University 13; Sam Houston State 45, Central Arkansas 35
Up next: SFA at Jacksonville State; Lamar at Sam Houston
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self (78 of 116, 920 yards, 5 TD) … RB Korbyn White (1 carries, 115 yards, 1 TD) … WR Xavier Gipson (19 catches, 337 yards, 3 TD) … LB Brevin Randle of Marshall (19 tackles) … DL B.J. Thompson (4 sacks) … TE Keshon Williams of Longview (Pine Tree) … OL Clint Lapic of Hallsville)
Sam Houston: QB Eric Schmid … RB Ramon Jefferson … WR Cody Chrest … OL Eleasah Anderson … DL Jahari Kay … DB Zyon McCollum
Did you know: This is the 95th meeting between SFA and Sam Houston State and the 11th matchup inside NRG Stadium in Houston … Sam Houston has won nine of the past 10 meetings at NRG Stadium and leads the all-time series 57-35-2 … Sam Houston averaged 46.3 points per game and gives up 22 points per game … SFA averages 40.25 points per outing while allowing 16 points per contest.