SFA (0-2) vs. SMU (2-0)
Time: 6 p.m. today
Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
SMU: Sonny Dykes
Last week: SMU 65, North Texas 35; UTSA 24, SFA 10
Up next: West Texas A&M at SFA; Memphis at SMU
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self ... RB Da’Leon Ward ... WR Xavier Gibson ... LB Brevin Randle (Marshall)
SMU: QB Shane Buechele ... RB Ulysses bentley ... WR Reggie Roberson ... DL Gary Wiley (Pine Tree)
Did you know: Carthel is in his second season at SFA after arriving in Nacogdoches from Texas A&M-Commerce, where led the Lions to a 59-19 record, three conference titles and a NCAA Division II national title (2-17) in six seasons ... Dykes is in his third year at SMU and is 17-11 as head coach of the Mustangs ... Buechele leads the nation in passing yards (711) and is third in passing touchdowns (5) and fourth in total offense (370) ... Self completed 21 of 33 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown last week against UTSA
The series: This is the fourth meeting between the two schools, and SMU has won all three previous meetings. The Mustangs have outscored the Lumberjacks 141-37 in the three games, including a 58-14 decision in the last meeting back in 2017
JACK STALLARD