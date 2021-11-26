SFA (8-3) vs. Univ. Incarnate Word (9-2)
Time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium, San Antonio
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
UIW: Eric Morris
Last week: SFA 42, Lamar 6; University of Incarnate Word 55, Houston Baptist 14
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self (222 of 345, 2,958 yards, 25 TD) ... RB Miles Reed (145 carries, 614 yards, 3 TD) ... WR Xavier Gipson (68 catches, 1,266 yards, 14 TD) ... DB Myles Heard (61 tackles) ... DL Rashad Nichols (13 TFL, 8.5 sacks) ... OL Clint Lapic (Hallsville) ... TE Keshon Williams (Pine Tree) ... LB Vrevin Randle (Marshall)
UIW: QB Cameron Ward ... RB Kevin brown ... WR Darion Chafin ... OL Caleb Johnson ... DL Cameron Preston ... LB Kelechi Anyalebechi ... DB Elliott Davison
Did you know: The winner of Saturday’s game will take on No. 1 ranked Sam Houston State on Dec. 4 ... SFA leads the overall series against UIW 5-1, including a 31-24 win over the Cardinals the last time the two teams met ... SFA’s three losses this season have been by a combined 11 points (28-22 vs. Texas Tech, 21-20 vs. Sam Houston State and 28-24 vs. Jacksonville State) ... Incarnate Word’s two losses have been by a combined 11 points (44-41 vs. Youngstown State in overtime and 28-20 vs. McNeese State)