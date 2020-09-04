SFA vs. UTEP
Time: 8 p.m. today
Stadium: The Sun Bowl, El Paso
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
UTEP: Dana Dimel
Up next: SFA at UTSA, Sept. 19; UTEP at Nevada, Sept. 12
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self (212 of 397, 2,550 yards, 12 TD in 2019) … RB Josh McGowen (125 carries, 471 yards, 1 TD in 2019) … WR Xavier Gipson (52 catches, 934 yards, 7 TD in 2019) … Trenton Gordon (104 tackles in 2019) … Marcus Mosely (45 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks in 2019)
UTEP: WR Jacob Cowing … OL Bobby deHaro … DL Praise Amaewhule … DB Duron Lowe)
Did you know: SFA finished 3-9 overall and 3-6 in the Southland Conference last season, but all three wins were later vacated due to an NCAA infractions case … UTEP went 1-11 last season, and the Miners are 2-22 in two seasons under Dimel
