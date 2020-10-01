SFA vs. West Texas A&M
Time: 4 p.m. today
Stadium: Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogodches
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
West Texas A&M: Hunter Hughes
Last week: SMU 50, SFA 7; Angelo State 21, West Texas A&M 10
Up next: Angelo State at SFA; West Texas A&M at Abilene Christian (Oct. 17)
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self (49 of 77, 551 yards, 2 TD) ... RB DaLeo Ward ... WR Xavier Gipson (13 catches, 151 yards, TD) ... LB Brevin Randle (19 tackles, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles)
West Texas A&M: QB Nick Gerber ... RB Jarrod Compton ... LB Hayden Dennis ... DB Tobias Harris
Did you know: Randle is from Marshall ... Since Hughes took over as head coach at West Texas A&M — he’s in his fourth year — the Buffaloes have blocked 14 kicks. They added to that total last week with a blocked punt ... SFA’s lone touchdown last week came on a touchdown run by Self to cap a 14-play, 75-yard drive in the third quarter
The series: This is the sixth meeting between the Lumberjacks and Buffaloes, and SFA leads the all-time series 3-2 ... The Lumberjacks have won three in a row against the Buffaloes, including a 35-17 decision when the teams last met back in 1997
JACK STALLARD