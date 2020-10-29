SFA (3-3) vs. Western Colorado (0-0)
Time: 2 p.m. today
Stadium: Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogodches
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Western Colorado: Jas Bains
Last week: SFA 35, Abilene Christian 32 (OT); This is Western Colorado’s first game
Up next: SFA at Eastern Kentucky; Western Colorado at Colorado Mesa University
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self (100 of 168, 1,341 yards, 9 TD) ... RE Da’Leon Ward (56 carries, 265 yards, 3 TD) ... WR Xavier Gipson (31 catches, 556 yards, 5 TD) ... LB Brevin Randle (46 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries) ... Amad Murray (18 tackles, 6 TFl) ... Chris Campos (7-11 FG, 16-16 PAT)
Did you know: SFA will play just one more home game this season after today’s meeting. The Lumberjacks will host Pittsburg State on Nov. 14, and then close out the season at Memphis on Nov. 21 ... Self passed for a career-high 352 yards and three touchdowns last week against Abilene Christian
The series: This is the first meeting between the two schools
JACK STALLARD