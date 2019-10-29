FOOTBALL
■ ROBERTSON HONORED: Playing a large part in the 41-35 win over Howard Payne University, East Texas Baptist University running back Jeremiah Robertson earned the American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance. This marks the third time an ETBU player has received player of the week honors this season and the first for an offensive player. He joins defensive players Grant LaPoint-Teate and Anton Clark as weekly winners.
Robertson would be effective in both receiving and rushing as he posted 213 all-purpose yards. Rushing for 169 yards on 23 carries, he would recorded two rushing touchdowns of 12 and 55 yards respectively and averaged 7.3 yards per carry. In addition, he also had three catches for 44 receiving yards including a 39-yard reception for a touchdown. He now has four 100-yard rushing games and is the second time this year to have back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. He now has 642 yards rushing on the year and nine rushing touchdowns.
At 4-3, the Tigers will travel to Georgetown for their next ASC game against Southwestern University on Saturday. The kickoff is at 1 P.M.
SOCCER
■ PONTICORVO HONORED: For the second time this season, East Texas Baptist University men’s soccer player Max Ponticorvo earned the American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week honor for his play. He had two game winning goals in key ASC matches.
In ETBU’s two wins against Sul Ross State University and Howard Payne University, Ponticorvo scored two goals and dished out an assist for five points. Both goals would be game winners as against SRSU, he netted the lone goal of the 1-0 win in the 63rd minute. Three days later, his second game winner happened in the 81st minute, which gave the Tigers a 3-2 win over HPU. Both wins put ETBU in a tie for sixth place controlling their own destiny for the ASC Tournament.
The last time Ponticorvo won the award was on Sept. 4.
ETBU will host LeTourneau University on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Cornish Field in the final regular season game.
ETBU Sports Information