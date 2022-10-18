Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 8, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Galena Park North Shore (7-0) W: Bea. West Brook, 56-7 1
2. Austin Westlake (7-0) W: Dripping Springs, 29-10 2
3. Duncanville (6-0) W: Mansfield, 38-3 3
4. Southlake Carroll (7-0) W: Keller Central, 49-3 4
5. Katy (7-0) Idle:, 5
6. Denton Guyer (7-0) W: Denton Braswell, 62-7 6
7. Humble Atascocita (6-1) W: Humble, 58-0 7
8. Cibolo Steele (7-0) W: San Marcos, 49-14 8
9. Allen (6-1) W: McKinney, 31-28 9
10. Arlington Martin (6-1) W: Arl. Sam Houston, 69-14 10
11. DeSoto (6-1) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 86-26 11
12. Spring Westfield (6-1) W: Aldine Eisenhower, 64-0 12
13. Alvin Shadow Creek (7-0) W: Alvin, 52-0 13
14. Dallas Highland Park (7-0) W: Irving Nimitz, 51-6 14
15. San Antonio Brennan (6-1) W: SA Stevens, 59-0 15
16. Prosper (6-1) W: McKinney Boyd, 49-16 18
17. Dripping Springs (6-1) L: Austin Westlake, 29-10 16
18. Austin Vandegrift (6-1) W: Round Rock, 30-22 17
19. Trophy Club Nelson (7-0) W: Keller, 45-17 22
20. Rockwall (7-1) W: North Forney, 63-14 20
21. Klein Collins (7-0) W: Klein Forest, 28-17 21
22. North Crowley (7-0) W: Weatherford, 47-27 23
23. New Caney (7-0) W: Conroe Grand Oaks, 44-0 24
24. Round Rock (6-1) L: Austin Vandegrift, 30-22 19
25. Humble Su.Creek (4-3) W: Humble Kingwood, 56-7 25
Dropped out: None
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Longview (7-0) W: North Mesquite, 49-19 1
2. Mansfield Timberview (7-0) W: Dallas Molina, 60-0 2
3. College Station (6-1) W: Leander Glenn, 27-24 3
4. Aledo (6-2) W: Burleson Centennial, 64-21 5
5. Port Arthur Mem. (7-0) W: Bayt. Goose Creek Mem., 63-13 4
6. Frisco Reedy (8-0) W: Sherman, 42-6 7
7. Lancaster (5-2) W: Forney, 56-6 8
8. Amarillo Tascosa (6-1) Idle 9
9. Midlothian (7-0) Idle NR
10. PSJA North (7-0) W: McAllen Rowe, 63-14 NR
Dropped out: No. 6 Burleson Centennial, No. 10 Richmond Foster
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Argyle (7-0) W: Frisco Emerson, 24-10 1
2. Fort Bend Marshall (6-1) W: Nederland, 24-0 3
3. Liberty Hill (7-1) W: Lockhart, 35-14 2
4. Texarkana Texas (6-1) W: Marshall, 42-35 4
5. Grapevine (6-1) W: Fort Worth Southwest, 31-6 5
6. Montgomery Lake Creek (8-0) W: Bryan Rudder, 51-3 7
7. Midlothian Heritage (6-1) W: Ennis, 38-35 6
8. San An. Alamo Heights (6-1) W: San An. Harlandale, 48-0 9
9. Dallas South Oak Cliff (4-3) Idle 10
10. Lucas Lovejoy (5-2) W: Crandall, 49-35 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Wichita Falls Rider
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Stephenville (7-0) W: Waxahachie Life, 63-20 1
2. China Spring (7-1) W: Waco La Vega, 42-7 2
3. Corpus Christi Calallen (8-0) W: Alice, 37-30 3
4. Boerne (7-0) W: San Antonio Memorial, 35-0 4
5. Anna (7-0) W: Kaufman, 42-21 5
6. Celina (6-1) W: Wilmer-Hutchins, 37-17 6
7. Lumberton (6-1) W: Vidor, 47-21 7
8. Canyon (7-0) W: Hereford, 32-0 9
9. Kilgore (6-2) W: Henderson, 42-21 10
10. Tyler Chapel Hill (5-2) W: Lindale, 79-45 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Kaufman
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Carthage (8-0) W: Rusk, 49-0 1
2. Gilmer (6-0) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 59-20 2
3. Cuero (6-1) W: Gonzales, 56-13 3
4. Silsbee (7-0) W: Liberty, 61-6 4
5. Bellville (8-0) W: Sealy, 28-7 5
6. Wimberley (7-0) W: Manor New Tech, 63-0 6
7. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-2) W: Pittsburg, 35-0 7
8. Wichita Falls Hirschi (4-2) Idle:, 8
9. Glen Rose (6-1) W: Godley, 69-35 9
10. Aubrey (6-2) W: Krum, 47-19 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Franklin (7-0) W: Troy, 49-14 1
2. Bushland (8-0) W: Amarillo River Road, 68-0 4
3. Grandview (6-1) W: Dallas Inspired Vision, 69-0 3
4. Malakoff (7-1) W: Eustace, 77-0 5
5. Hitchcock (8-0) W: Columbus, 33-28 NR
6. Columbus (7-1) L: Hitchcock, 33-28 2
7. Llano (8-0) W: Marion, 35-7 8
8. Cameron Yoe (5-2) W: McGregor, 56-21 9
9. Brock (3-4) W: Whitesboro, 39-35 10
10. Lorena (6-2) W: Rockdale, 63-20 NR
Dropped out: No. 6 Breckenridge, No. 7 Winnsboro
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Gunter (6-0) W: Howe, 54-21 1
2. Holliday (7-0) W: Henrietta, 41-14 2
3. Newton (7-1) W: Trinity, 72-6 3
4. Canadian (5-2) W: Spearman, 42-3 5
5. Bells (5-2) W: Blue Ridge, 82-32 4
6. New London West Rusk (5-2) W: Grand Saline, 38-35 6
7. Poth (6-1) W: Nixon-Smiley, 44-6 7
8. Palmer (7-0) W: Mildred, 35-20 8
9. Lexington (7-0) W:, 36-6 Elkhart 9
10. Wall (6-1) W: Ballinger, 36-0 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Timpson (7-0) W: West Sabine, 70-8 1
2. Hawley (7-0) W: Winters, 60-6 2
3. Crawford (7-0) W: Moody, 55-0 3
4. Shiner (7-1) W: Skidmore-Tynan, 49-0 4
5. Refugio (6-1) Idle 5
6. Stratford (7-0) W: Panhandle, 40-35 6
7. Tolar (7-0) W: De Leon, 50-7 7
8. Cisco (7-1) W: Stamford, 47-14 8
9. Centerville (5-2) W: Groveton, 42-7 9
10. Coleman (6-2) W: Hamilton, 42-7 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Mart (7-0) Idle 1
2. Burton (7-0) W: Snook, 54-12 2
3. Wellington (6-1) W: Memphis, 50-0 3
4. Wink (7-0) W: Iraan 56-14 4
5. Chilton (7-0) W: Bartlett, 56-0 5
6. Price Carlisle (7-0) W: Cushing, 49-20 6
7. Santo (7-0) W: Lindsay, 28-0 7
8. Albany (5-2) W: Cross Plains, 56-0 8
9. Granger (6-1) W: Bremond, 31-28 9
10. Milano (6-0) W: Iola, 41-6 NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Bremond