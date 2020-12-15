In his 14th year as superintendent of Lindale ISD, Stan Surratt has seen the school win state titles.
Lindale won consecutive academic state crowns in 2017 and 2018. And just last week, the “Pride of Lindale” band won the Class 4A UIL State Military Marching Band Championship.
Over in Carthage, Surratt’s brother, Scott, has led the Bulldog football team to seven state championship victories in 13 seasons. On Friday, the Bulldogs will be looking for state title No. 8 under Surratt as they take on East Texas foe Gilmer in the Class 4A Division II final at noon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Like always, Stan will be there supporting his brother.
But this year will be different.
After Surratt watches Carthage play, he has a reason to hang around in the home of the Dallas Cowboys. That’s because for the first time, the Lindale Eagles will be competing for their own state football title.
Lindale is set to take on perennial power Argyle in the Class 4A Division I final at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We’ve had some very good teams in the past, but we’ve never made a deep run like this,” Stan Surratt said. “You can see the whole excitement in the community. Each week as we’ve won, more and more people have got excited throughout the community. Through COVID, everyone is looking for something to lift the community and build some excitement within the school district, and this has really lifted everyone’s spirit.
“Over the past 13 years, I’ve got to watch our Eagles get to the playoffs a lot of those years but play one or two rounds in the playoffs and then I would start following the Carthage Bulldogs. I was a fan supporting my brother. I was a little bit jealous of that football success. But watching the Lindale Eagles this year, I’ve cherished every moment. And I’ve talked to my brother every week. It’s a special moment for our family with both teams playing in the state championship on the same day. I’m fired up for him and hope he wins another. And he’s fired up for us, and we hope we can beat Argyle.”
“With this crazy year, to end it up with my best friend and brother getting to go to the state championship as the superintendent of Lindale is very special,” Scott Surratt said. “He’s been there with us several times, but for them getting to play in their first state championship is very special for those guys, and I will be there supporting them.”
Carthage won the Class 4A Division I title last season, and Lindale was competing in Class 5A Division II. When UIL’s realignment was announced, Lindale dropped down to Class 4A Division I, but Carthage also dropped down to Class 4A Division II, keeping the two schools from being in the same district or possibly having a chance to match up in the state championship game.
Stan Surratt let it be known where his allegiances lie if that would have happened.
“All I’ll say is my brother is lucky they dropped down,” Stan Surratt said.