Marshall’s football team was unable to hand Texas High its first loss of the year as the Tigers rolled all over the Mavericks in a 28-0 shutout at Maverick Stadium.
The Tigers advance to 6-0 on the year and 2-0 in District 9-5A Division II. The Mavericks fall to 3-3 overall and 1-2 against district opponents.
Texas High came away with 19 first downs and racked up 413 yards total offense, throwing for 141 and rushing for 272. Braylon Stewart led the rushing attack with 25 carries for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Brayson McHenry went 12-of-21 for 141 yards and one touchdown. He connected with Rian Cellers five times for 55 yards and one touchdown.
Clayton Smith caught a pass for 39 yards and Tre Roberts had three receptions for 31 yards.
Marshall was held to just 114 yards of total offense, 79 of which came through the air and 35 on the ground. Brent Burris went 8-of-20 passing for 79 yards.
Hayden Kelehan was on the receiving end of three of those pass for 52 yards. Dominique Williams led Marshall’s rushing attack with 19 carries for 51 yards.
The first quarter was a defensive battle and went scoreless. Texas High struck first when Stewart punched it into the end zone.
Oscar Hernandez tacked on the extra point to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 8:28 remaining in the opening quarter.
It only took 12 seconds for the Tigers to return to the end zone. The kickoff after the touchdown was a squib kick and took a Texas High bounce before being recovered by the Tigers. The very next play saw McHenry connect with Cellers for a 30-yard score to make it a 14-0 game.
Texas High added one more score in the second quarter when Stewart found the end zone from 58 yards away with 4:38 left in the first half, making the halftime score 21-0.
Stewart scored his final touchdown of the night on a 69-yard sprint to the end zone, making the score 28-0 with 9:576 remaining in regulation.
Marshall was putting together a drive and threatening to score its first points of the night. Back-to-back pass interference calls against the Tigers put the Mavericks at the Texas High five-yard line. A loss of two yards and false start penalty put the Mavs at the 10.
An incomplete pass brought up fourth-and-goal where the Mavs came up empty, leaving the score at 28-0.
Marshall is slated to return to action Friday when it travels to take on the Whitehouse Wildcats. Texas High will be at home to play host to Pine Tree.