PINEVILLE, La. – For the fifth straight season, the East Texas Baptist University football team have not only secured the Battle of the Border Claw with a 31-7 win over Louisiana College, but also ended their season with a winning record at 6-4.
Head coach Brian Mayper becomes the second head coach to have back-to-back winning seasons since Ralph Harris did in 2002 and 2003.
Brian Baca ended his career 18-of-32 passing with 171 yards and one touchdown pass while rushing for another. Jeremiah Robertson added 71 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown run while he had a four-yard touchdown reception. Davion Carter caught five passes for 63 yards.
On defense, Anton Clark (11 tackles), KJ Kelley, and Zach Pike each recorded an interception while Adrian Owens had two fumble recoveries. Drew Brewster recovered another fumble for a touchdown.
LC’s first two plays were turnovers as ETBU forced a fumble on the first play and Pike recovered a fumble. On LC’s next possession, Clark intercepted a pass on their first pass attempt of the game. The Tigers second possession led to a touchdown run from Robertson (9:44) and a 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats answered with a touchdown drive of nine plays and 73 yards that tied to score at seven. ETBU drove to the 11-yard line before being stopped on fourth down in the first quarter.
After an LC punt, ETBU’s first drive ended with an interception, but a three-and-out to the Wildcats gave the Tigers the ball back only to have their drive lead to no points following a missed field goal. A LC penalty pushed back the ball in their own territoy on their next possession which led to a forced fumble by ETBU.
Owens recovered the fumble and ETBU scored on a pass of four yards from Baca to Robertson for a 14-7 halftime lead.
The Tigers punted on their first possession of the second half but ETBU’s defense stepped up as Devarion Guyton would force a fumble, which Brewster recovered in the end zone for a 21-7 lead.
LC’s next two possessions were a fumble recovered by Owens and a punt, which led to an ETBU touchdown as Baca ran in on the option play to go up 28-7. Each team then recorded a turnover as Kelley would intercept LC’s next drive before the Wildcats recovered a fumble.
Both teams punted in the fourth quarter before Pike intercepted the third pass of the game for ETBU’s defense. A field goal by Alberto Garcia would make the score 31-7 with 6:14 left in the game. LC’s final drive ended when ETBU forced another fumble.
This time, it was Morgen Garcia who recovered the ball and the Tigers would run out the clock down to the LC one-yard line to earn their fifth straight winning season and take “The Claw” back to Marshall.