Headed into its third season under head coach Brian Mayper, the East Texas Baptist University football team released its 2020 schedule recently.
The Tigers will look to make it six straight winning seasons in their program history.
For the third year in a row, ETBU opens their season with the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Pioneers at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3 in Ornelas Stadium. This will be UWP’s second trip to Marshall in three seasons.
“We are excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best programs in the nation, week in and week out,” Mayper said. “UW-Platteville has proven to be one of the top programs up north and the past two years have been a battle down to the last snap. It is great to have our bye week toward the middle of the season. As a staff, we feel our conference has become extremely competitive from the top to the bottom, as many of the games in 2019 were as tight as they have ever been. To be the best, you have to play the best and we feel that the teams in the ASC provide that opportunity each week.”
Looking for their first win against UWP, ETBU dropped a tough 38-30 game last season at Platteville. The next two weeks feature night road games starting in Jackson, Miss., on Sept. 12 (6 p.m.). It follows with a trip to Seguin on Sept.19 (6 p.m.) facing Texas Lutheran. September then ends at home taking on Sul Ross State University at 6 p.m. on Sept. 26 for Family Weekend.
After a bye week to start October, the rest of the month features afternoon games with two home and two away.
It starts on Oct. 10 against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at 2 p.m. in Marshall. The first of two trips to Abilene takes place at 1 p.m. on Oct. 17 vs. McMurry University. ETBU then travels to Brownwood on Oct. 24 to take on Howard Payne at 1 p.m. Halloween will feature a homecoming game with Southwestern at 2 p.m. to finish out October.
November brings a second trip to Abilene as ETBU faces off against Hardin-Simmons University at 1 p.m. on Nov. 7. The regular season ends at Ornelas Stadium playing for “The Claw” vs. Louisiana College at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Coach Mayper believes this schedule will prove to be good challenge for his young team heading into the season.
ETBU finished last season 6-4 overall for their fifth straight winning season.
KILGORE
As usual, the Kilgore College Rangers will begin and end the 2020 football regular season against arch-rival Tyler Junior College.
In between, the Rangers will play six conference games and one non-conference outing — playing five of nine games at home.
KC and Tyler will open the 2020 season in Kilgore with a 7 p.m. non-conference game on Aug. 22 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium. The teams will meet again to close out the regular season with a 3 p.m. Region XIV Conference battle at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
The Rangers and Apaches have met 125 times, and Tyler leads the overall series 63-60-2. The teams first met back in 1947, with Tyler earning a 7-6 win. KC and Tyler have played at least once every season since 1957, and the Rangers have dominated the series of late — winning five in a row and seven of eight.
Kilgore opened the 2019 season with a 35-10 win over the Apaches and earned a 34-28 win in double overtime in the regular season finale at Rose Stadium.
Following the season opener against Tyler, the Rangers will open Region XIV Conference play at home with a 7 p.m. contest against Blinn on Aug. 29. KC will trek to Miami, Oklahoma for a 6 p.m. contest against Northeastern Oklahoma on Sept. 5, host New Mexico Military Institute at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 and then visit Navarro College in Corsicana for a 7 p.m. skirmish on Sept. 19.
The Ranger will play back-to-back home games against Cisco (Hall of Fame Game) at 5 p.m. on Sept. 26 and Community Christian College of Louisiana (Homecoming) at 3 p.m. on Oct. 3 before taking a week of to prep for the final two regular season games.
Kilgore will travel to Athens for a 3 p.m. contest against Trinity Valley Community College on Oct. 17, and then visit Tyler at 3 p.m. on Oct. 24.
The Rangers finished 8-2 last season, winning three straight to open the season before falling to Cisco and then closing the regular season with five consecutive victories.
The season ended with a first-round playoff loss to New Mexico Military Institute.