GEORGETOWN — Bolstered by a huge second half showing, the East Texas Baptist University football team cruised to a 49-23 victory over Southwestern for their third straight win of the season and fifth overall.
ETBU is now 5-3 overall and 5-2 in the ASC. Brian Baca also become the all-time leader at ETBUfor passing touchdowns 63.
Completing all but six passes on 19 attempts, Brian Baca threw for 212 yards and one touchdown pass. Justin Ward (110 yards, one touchdown) and Jeremiah Robertson (114 yards, two touchdowns) would each post 100-yard rusghinggames while DavionCarter led all receivers with four receptions for 88 yards. Defensively, Justice Henson recorded 10 tackles while KJ Kelley recorded three interceptions. Special Teams also played a big factor as KeshoynAlexander returned two kickoffs for 107 yards, including a 90-yard return for a touchdown.
The first four possessions would follow a pattern as SU would be held to three first downs and two punts in the first two drives while ETBUwatched Robertson score on their first two drives for a 14-0 lead with runs of 28 and 13 yards respectively. ETBUthen appeared to have forced another SU punt but a costly fumble on the return was recovered by the Pirates and they took over into the second quarter.
SU would get inside ETBU’s10-yard line before kicking a field goal to trail 14-3. The Tigers would start deep in their own territory and would go three-and-out, which led to a punt that put SU in good field position. The Pirates would waste no trouble scoring on three plays to cut the lead to 14-10. After another ETBUpunt, SU’s 10-play drive ended when Kelley picked off a pass at the five-yard-line. But the Tigers couldn’t move the ball and had to punt. With time ticking, the Pirates found the end zone for a 16-14 lead going into halftime scoring with 10 seconds left.
Ward would key ETBU’sfirst drive of the second half as he would pick up a big gain of 42 yards leading to a one-yard touchdown to give ETBUthe lead back, 21-16.
The Tigers then scored on their next drive as Alexander ran from 11 yards out to make it 28-16.
A 38-yard rush by the Pirates brought the score to 28-23 halfway through the third quarter.
The ensuing kickoff changed the momentum and set the tone for the rest of the game as Alexander returned the kick 90 yards to push the score to 35-23.
In the fourth quarter, facing a fourth down at ETBU’s17, SU went for it only to see Kelley intercept another pass and bring possession back to ETBU. On his first and only reception of the game, Jake Smith would catch Baca’s record-breaking touchdown pass for 39 yards and a 42-23 lead in ETBU’sfavor. Kelley once again made an interception on the ensuing SU drive for his third of the game. Bailey Badeauxsealed the win with a 43-yard rush for his first touchdown of the season to make it 49-23.
ETBUreturns to OrnelasStadium for their final home game of the season as they take on Hardin-Simmons University at 2 p.m.