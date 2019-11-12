Time is running out to vote for The GOAT (Greatest of All Time).
Visit www.news-journal.com and click on the CONTEST tab and help us settle once and for all who was the best player to ever suit up in East Texas.
Voting ends for the regular season on Friday. Every player is in the running until then, and we’ll cut the list down to the top five vote-getters for a five-week playoff stretch before unveiling The GOAT on Christmas Day.
This is an online contest only (no emailed votes).
The current top 10 includes Earl Campbell of John Tyler, Demarrio Williams of Beckville, Larry Centers of Tatum, Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse, Todd Fowler of Van, Adrian Peterson of Palestine, Edwin Simmons of Hawkins, Jackson Sampson of New Diana, Ed Hargett of Linden-Kildare and Y.A. Tittle of Marshall.