UT-San Antonio had three things they were looking for when it came to searching for the next head football coach of the Roadrunners.
Jeff Traylor checked off all three.
Traylor, the former head coach of the Gilmer Buckeyes, who has spent the past five seasons as an associate head coach at the University of Texas, SMU and, most recently, Arkansas, was named the third head coach in UTSA history on Monday, the school announced in a release.
An introductory press conferences is scheduled for 2 p.m. today at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
“As we conducted an extensive national search, one candidate prominently rose above the others for his record of success, his commitment to preparing student-athletes for life and his deep ties to football here in the state of Texas,” UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said in a release. “Coach Traylor embodies all of these characteristics and has an outstanding reputation among his high school, college and professional peers for his ability to recruit, develop and mold champions — on the field and in life.”
Traylor won 87 percent of his games and led Gilmer to three state football championships in 15 seasons with the Buckeyes.
He left Gilmer in 2015 to become tight ends and special teams coach at the University of Texas.
Traylor will replace Frank Wilson, who was fired after four seasons at UTSA. The Roadrunners were 4-8 this past season.
“I am so excited and grateful for this opportunity, and thank Dr. Eighmy, Dr. Campos and the rest of the UTSA community for putting their trust in me,” Traylor said in the release. “I can’t wait to meet our student-athletes and the rest of the Roadrunner Family, and I look forward to hitting the ground running. UTSA is a sleeping giant and I can’t wait to wake it up.”