TYLER -- Joe Willis was officially introduced as the 13th head football coach of the Tyler Lee Red Raiders during a special board meeting Thursday afternoon at the Tyler ISD Plyler Instructional Complex.
After Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest recommended Willis to the board of trustees, the board approved the hire.
“I want to say first of all, it’s a great day to be a Red Raider,” Willis said. “My family and I are here today. We’re excited to be with you. We’re exited to share the vision you have set in place.”
Willis and his wife, Amber, have three children — Bradley, 16, Daniel, 12, and Malia, 10.
Willis will be the Red Raiders’ fifth head coach since 2011 after Mike Owens departed following a 15-year stint that included a state championship in 2004.
Willis replaced Kurt Traylor, who went 14-17 in three seasons at Lee and led the Red Raiders to the playoffs in 2019 — the program’s first postseason appearance since 2014. Traylor stepped down on Dec. 17, 2019, to join the staff at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where his brother, Jeff, became the head coach.
Willis comes to Lee with a winning résumé. In 11 years as a head coach, Willis has posted a record of 99-42, including leading Cedar Park to a state title in 2012 and a state runner-up finish in 2014.
“I am excited to have Joe Willis as the new head football coach at Robert E. Lee,” Priest said. “During our search, we were looking for a proven winner, someone with energy and someone with a vision for building a program at all levels. “Coach Willis checked all of those boxes, and we look forward to him leading the Red Raider program.”
Willis — a graduate of East Texas Baptist University — first became a head coach in 2004 at Iraan. He spent three years at Iraan, leading the Braves to a record of 22-12. Willis then joined the staff at Cedar Park. He took over as the head coach in 2012. In Willis’ three seasons as the head coach of Cedar Park, the Timberwolves were 37-8 with two trips to the state championship game, winning a state title in 2012.
“Anytime you accomplish that kind of goal, a lot of things had to go right,” Willis said. “There had to be a lot of good kids in place. There’s got to be a good administration that supports athletics and believes in the mission of football. When you put those combinations together, then you have something special, and you have a chance to play right there next to Christmas, and that’s really what our goal is. I would not be here today if I did not feel that could happen right here in Tyler.”
Following the championship game loss in 2014, Willis took over at Colleyville Heritage, where the Panthers went 40-22 in five seasons.
This past season, Colleyville Heritage was 9-5 and lost to state finalist Denton Ryan, 56-10, in the state quarterfinals.
“He’s obviously well-respected in the profession, they’ve been in our district the last few years,” Denton Ryan head coach Dave Henigan told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “His teams are always well-coached, play extremely hard and his teams are tough.
“It’s very difficult to prepare for his offenses, they are multiple and tempo-oriented and keep you off balanced,” Henigan continued. “It’s just a well-coached team.”
Colleyville Heritage had wins of 72-0 and 84-6 over Carrollton Newman Smith and Carrollton Turner, respectively, this season.