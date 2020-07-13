The University of Texas at Austin announced Monday the school will rename its football field to honor Tyler’s Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams.
At the suggestion of the Jamail family, the school is renaming Joe Jamail Field at the stadium in honor of Texas’ two great Heisman Trophy winners, Campbell and Williams, two Longhorn legends with a record of commitment to the university.
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium will now include Earl Campbell-Ricky Williams field.
“For countless days as young football players and upon being inducted to the Hall of Fame, Ricky and I have stood on this iconic field for many important points of our lives,” Campbell said in a statement. “We never would have envisioned this historic site would one day bear our names. The symbolism of this honor transcends the recognition of the Heisman Trophies we received. It extends to all students, but specifically black athletes, who continue to work to define our collective motto ‘Winning with Integrity.’ Ricky and I are humbled by this honor.
“We must acknowledge the Joe Jamail family for personally requesting and making this name change to the President of the University of Texas in the spirit of their father. Joe was always known for being a passionate, aggressive advocate of truth. We know he would have been proud to see this day arrive, both as a lawyer and a Longhorn.”
Campbell is a 1974 graduate of John Tyler High School. He led the Lions to the Class 4A state football championship in 1973.
At Texas, Campbell won the 1977 Heisman Trophy. Williams won in 1998 Heisman Trophy.