HARLETON — Hunter Wallace turned in another huge rushing night for Harleton, scoring four times for the Wildcats and leading his team to a 28-13 win over the Tenaha Tigers.
After Tenaha got on the board first with an 18-yard pass from Hayden Jenkins to Michael Hogg with 2:19 left in the first quarter, neither team could find the end zone again until after halftime.
Wallace finally broke through for Harleton with a 4-yard TD run to cap an eight-play, 63-yard drive. Wallace had three carries for 28 yards on the drive, and Cole Ring picked up 30 yards on three tries.
Three minutes later, Wallace was in the end zone again, this time on a 5-yard run.
After a bobbled snap on the PAT, Kobe Ferguson picked the ball up and ran it in for two points and a 15-7 Harleton lead. Wallas picked up 37 yards on the drive, and Ring had 25 yards.
Tenaha made it a 15-13 contest with 2:21 left inthe third on a 21-yard TD pass from Jenkins to Tray Tutt, but less than a minute into the fourth quarter Wallace went in from 5 yards out to end an 8-play, 68-yard march.
Wallace put the game away two minutes later when he raced 73 yards on the first play of he drive to make the final 28-13.
Harleton (6-2, 3-1) is open on Friday. Tenaha (4-3, 1-2) will host Garrison.