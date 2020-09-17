From Staff Reports

ARP — DJ Feaster rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns in leading the unbeaten Waskom Wildcats to a 62-14 victory over Arp in the KYKX Game of the Week on Thursday at Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium.

Feaster had just eight carries as the Wildcats improved to 3-0 on the season.

Tesean Hamilton added 14 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown, and Dre Smith, Cole Watson and Zay Thomas all pitched in with rushing scores as the Wildcats piled up 423 yards on 41 total carries.

Watson also completed 3 of 5 passes for 42 yards, and Paxton Keeling completed his only pass of the night — a 51-yard scoring strike to Layton Luster.

Arp was paced by freshman quarterback Frank Smith who rushed for 109 yards and a TD on 20 carries. Smith scored on a 33-yard run.

Wyatt Ladd added a 3-yard TD dash for the young Tigers, while Kadaylon Williams ran in a two-point conversion.

Arp opens district play at Quitman and Waskom begins league action at Ore City on Friday.