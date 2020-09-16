Waskom (2-0) vs. Arp (0-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium, Arp
Keep an eye on
Waskom: Cole Watson (6 of 8, 164 yards, 8 TDs; 11 carries, 66 yards, 1 TD; 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 fumble recovery) … Tesean Hamilton (16 carries, 159 yards, 3 TDs) … Paxton Keeling (2 catches, 85 yards, 2 TDs) … Kye Willet (1 catch, 47 yards, 1 TD; 1 Fumble recovery) … Mikeal Cooper (12 tckles, 7 TF, 1 forced fumble) … Markus Gonzalez (11 tackles, 2 TFL) … Zay Thomas (1 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 2 PBU) … Detrich Byrd (9 tackles)
Arp: Cameron Jackson … Tristen Wagoner … Gunner Bryant … Dominique Fullylove … Michael Brager … Kadaylon Williams
Quick hits: Waskom opened the season with a 47-6 win over Garrison, but had its Week 2 game against San Augustine canceled due to weather. The Wildcats were set to take on Shelbyville, but that game was canceled due to the coronavirus so they ended up hosting Carthage’s JV and won, 41-7. Arp has yet to get on the scoreboard this season. The Tigers fell in the season opener 42-0 to Hughes Springs. Their week two matchup against the Tenaha Tigers got canceled and last week’s matchup against Garrison resulted in a 36-0 loss. This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2017 when the Wildcats won, 14-13. Waskom won three of their last four matchups against Arp by a total of 110-87.
Up next: Waskom at Ore City; Arp at Quitman
Nathan Hague