Daingerfield (9-2) vs. Waskom (9-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Lobo Stadium, Longview
Keep an eye on
Daingerfield: Zaylon Jeter (118 of 217, 2,120 yards,23 TD, 5 Int; 74 carries, 459 yards, 4 TD) … Dee Lewis (58 carries, 419 yards, 10 TD; 9 catches, 218 yards, 3 TD 115 tackles, 15 TFL, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries) … Jayden Wallace (36 carries, 232 yards, 2 TD; 104 tackles) … Martez Allen (56 carries, 521 yards, 6 TD; 14 catches, 172 yards) … Braxton Jimmerson (38 catches, 804 yards, 8 TD) … Coby Wright (31 catches, 559 yards, 7 TD) …Ishmael Allen (101 tackles, 2 sacks, 21 TFL, 5 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries) … J.T. Hayes (103 tackles, 3 sacks, 23 TFL) … LeQuinetin Searrcy (94 tackles) … Jayson Barron (54 tackles, 4 sacks) … C.J. Gilbert (59 tackles) … LaDante Johnson (70 tackles, 2 sacks, 17 TFL)
Waskom: Tesean Hamilton (114 carrie,s 889 yards, 13 TD) … D.J. Feaster (55 carries, 727 yards, 8 TD; 4 catches, 160 yards, 3 TD) … Zay Thomas (18 carries, 261 yards, 4 TD; 71 tackles, 4 fumble recoveries, 3 interceptions, 11 PBU) … Paxton Keeling (8 catches, 203 yards, 4 TD) … Layton Luster (41 tackles) … Mikeal Cooper (67 tackles, 18 TFL, 3.5 sacks) … Markus Gonzalez (73 tackles, 9 TFL, 11 QB pressures) … Jayvis Jones (73 tackles) … Carter Watson (68 tackles, 12 TFL) … Detrich Byrd (57 tackles, 10 TFL) … Jon Branch (44 tackles, 14 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries)
Quick hits: Daingerfield has been to the playoffs 42 times since 1950, and in 31 of those seasons the Tigers won at least one playoff game … Jeter’s next touchdown will be his 100th career TD (passing, rushing or special teams) … After missing the playoffs from 1993-2012, Waskom has reached the postseason seven of the last eight seasons
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Hughes Springs or West Rusk next week
JACK STALLARD