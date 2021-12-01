Daingerfield (11-2) vs. Waskom (12-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogdoches
Notable
Waskom: OL Clay Fant … OL Eddie Magdaleno … OL Laynce Welch … OL Zeke Vasquez … OL Laz Torres … Cole Watson (43 of 74, 906 yards, 12 TD, 4 interceptions; 112 carries, 1,101 yards, 25 TD) … Tesean Hamilton (102 carries, 923 yards, 14 TD) … D.J. Feaster (69 carries, 1,157 yards, 19 TD; 10 catches, 153 yards, 2 TD) … Jayvis Jones (36 carries, 674 yards; 8 catches, 216 yards, 5 TD; 59 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Carson Gonzalez (15 catches, 384 yards, 5 TD) … Zay Thomas (18 carries, 277 yards, 7 TD; 60 tackles, 4 interceptions; 15 punt returns, 318 yards, 4 TD; 7 kickoff returns, 245 yards, 1 TD) … Markus Gonzalez (74 tackles, 11 TFL) … Daveon Williams (77 tackles, 16 TFL, 3.5 sacks) … Trey Stevenson (127 tackles, 25 TFL, 7 sacks) … Diego Smith (93 tackles) … Carter Watson (73 tackles, 25 TFL)
Daingerfield: OL Keydon Hill … OL Marlon Hayes … OLKakelyn Frazier … OL Levi Allen … OL Malik Tatum … Dee Lewis (133 of 230, 2,950 yards, 27 TD; 30 carries, 196 yards, 1 TD; 141 tackles, 3 interceptions) … Chance Johnson (24 of 32, 519 yards, 5 TD_ … Aeryn Hampton (12 of 33, 124 yards, 1 TD; 22 carries, 303 yards, 6 TD; 39 catches, 980 yards, 12 TD; 63 tackles, 9 interceptions, 6 defensive TD) … D’Co Wright (176 carries, 1,616 yards, 19 TD; 8 carries, 144 yards, 1 TD) … C.J. Gilbert (61 catches, 1,161 yards, 17 TD; 77 tackles, 8 interceptions) … Lathan Sauceda (23 catches, 507 yards, 7 TD) … Jalin Jones (100 tackles) … Lequinetin Searcy (87 tackles, 12 TFL, 15 QB pressures) … Quinn Webb (130 tackles) … Ladante Johnson (109 tackles, 9 sacks, 24 TFL)
Did you know: Waskom and Daingerfield have met just once in the playoffs, with Waskom earning a 28-27 win over Daingerfield in a second-round game last season … In three playoff games, Waskom has rushed for 1,077 yards and 18 touchdowns while throwing at least one TD pass in each game … Daingerfield has rushed for 8 touchdowns and passed for 15 in three playoff outings
Last week: Daingerfield 50, West Rusk 28; Waskom 42, Newton 6
Up next: The winner will meet either Franklin or Poth in the state semifinals next week